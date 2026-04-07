Immich 2.7 Photo and Video Management Solution Brings Better Duplicate Handling

Immich, a self-hosted photo and video management solution, has released version 2.7.0. Notable web updates include a new “Remove from album” action in the asset viewer, enabling both album and asset owners to remove items more efficiently. Plus, the folder view now features a “Move to locked folder” action, further expanding file management options.

The web editor now supports keyboard shortcuts: press e to open the editor, [ or ] to rotate an asset by 90 degrees, and Enter to save changes and close the editor. Users can also create a new face or person directly from the face tag editor without leaving the tagging workflow.

The duplicate screen has been refined as well. In this release, more logic is handled on the server, which can now automatically suggest which asset to keep based on image size and EXIF data. Metadata such as albums, favorite status, ratings, descriptions, visibility, location, and tags is now synchronized during this process.

For security, Immich 2.7 introduces optional Content Security Policy support via the IMMICH_HELMET_FILE environment variable. Set this variable to true to enable the default policy or specify a custom Helmet configuration file. The project recommends enabling the default policy and reporting any issues encountered.

This release addresses several issues. On Safari, downloading live photos or videos with the same name no longer results in files being overwritten, as the still and motion parts are now named differently. An XSS vulnerability in the panorama photo viewer has also been resolved.

Additional updates in Immich 2.7 include support for .ts files, improved people page query performance, a preview button for image selection, and numerous bug fixes related to metadata extraction, database restores, timezone preservation, map view behavior, upload totals, WebM container detection, person name search, and various mobile UI issues.

Version 2.7 is expected to be the final release before the upcoming 3.0 milestone. While 3.0 will introduce breaking changes, the project does not anticipate any that will require direct user intervention. Most changes are expected to affect third-party developers rather than regular users.

For more details, see the changelog.