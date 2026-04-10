Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Released With Offline HTTPS Content Server Mode

Calibre, a widely used open-source e-book management software, has released version 9.7, the seventh maintenance update in the 9.x series.

One main addition is a more flexible annotations browser that can group results by any field. The e-book viewer also improves handling of native pinch-to-zoom gestures on touchpads, matching the behavior on touchscreens, with the default action set to changing font size. On the server side, Calibre’s content server now supports full offline mode over HTTPS connections.

Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager

Moreover, this update fixes a regression from the previous release that prevented annotations and last-read information from being saved inside e-book files. Other fixes address problems in the content server’s reading and search functions, including errors during searching and broken opening of full-text search results. Calibre 9.7 also resolves a few smaller regressions in the new full-text search view added earlier.

Linux users get a platform-specific fix with the MTP driver patched to prevent a rare crash when connecting devices with large collections. Another fix ensures covers are properly set when adding files to existing book records without one.

The release also includes smaller AI-related backend improvements, such as a more robust GitHub backend and a fix for the OpenRouter backend, where the “auto” reasoning level incorrectly disabled reasoning. Finally, Calibre 9.7 adds a new built-in news source for Cenital by Rodrigo Pazos and updates recipes for The Week, The Age, Financial Times, and Mint.

For more details and the full list of new features in Calibre 9.7, see the changelog. The update is already available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.