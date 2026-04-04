Debian Project Leader Addresses New Age Verification Laws

Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille says Debian has made no decision on age verification compliance and is still awaiting legal analysis.

Debian Project Leader Andreas Tille has addressed the ongoing debate over age-verification laws and their potential impact on free software operating systems. Long story short: he clarified that Debian has not adopted a position and is awaiting legal analysis.

In his latest “Bits from the DPL” message, Tille stated that the main question is whether operating systems and package distribution mechanisms might be required to provide age-related information to applications.

He noted that Debian and other projects are discussing the issue, and that Software in the Public Interest, a non-profit corporation founded to act as a fiscal sponsor for organizations that develop open-source software and hardware, has begun seeking legal guidance.

Tille also emphasizes that Debian is not close to making a decision. He stated that the situation is still unclear and that further analysis is underway. He also noted that, from a non-lawyer perspective, it remains uncertain how these regulations would apply to a non-commercial, volunteer-driven project like Debian, which does not sell software and distributes it in a decentralized manner.

Tille suggested that, if such obligations arise, they would likely affect redistributors or commercial entities building on Debian, rather than the Debian project itself. He added that, in this scenario, Debian would accept contributions to help downstreams meet their requirements, provided these features remain optional and respect users in other jurisdictions.

So, for now, the project’s position is cautious: the legal situation is unresolved, no implementation path has been chosen, and any future work would be optional and intended to assist downstreams, if necessary. In other words, Debian is not planning any immediate implementation of age declaration measures.

As you can see, Debian’s position is measured and cautious, without any sudden moves. That’s understandable given the nature of the issue – a complex legal matter. It’s also clear that before any final decision is made, not just by Debian but by other Linux distributions as well, obviously, there will need to be input from legal experts.