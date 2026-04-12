FreeBSD Opens Public Testing for Its Laptop Support Push

FreeBSD has started public laptop testing as part of its larger effort to improve hardware support and become a stronger option for everyday desktop use.

FreeBSD is starting a new public testing phase for its laptop support project. Users are asked to run hardware probes on their laptops and send in anonymized results, which will help build a public compatibility chart. The FreeBSD Foundation says the Laptop Integration Testing Project will show which laptop models and features work well with FreeBSD, where support is missing, and what extra setup might be needed.

The process uses an automated tool that checks hardware and features. After the scan, users can add comments before sending in their results. And if you think that this is more like a small community testing project, think again. Actually, it’s part of a bigger, well-funded effort to make FreeBSD work better on laptops.

This effort was officially announced in September 2024, when the FreeBSD Foundation and Quantum Leap Research pledged $750,000 to improve laptop support and overall usability. The work focuses on wireless, audio, sleep and wake features, graphics, and Bluetooth.

Soon after, the Foundation made laptop support a top priority, linking it to wider adoption by developers and businesses. They argued that FreeBSD needs to offer a better daily laptop experience to stay competitive, not just as a server system.

By late 2025, the Foundation reported real progress. They added Wi-Fi 4 and 5 support for important hardware, started work on Wi-Fi 6, updated graphics, improved low-power sleep, and expanded chipset support for Intel, Realtek, and Mediatek. They also focused on making Framework Laptops more compatible.

It’s also worth noting that FreeBSD’s new laptop testing push also comes just ahead of the 15.1 release, scheduled for June 2026. It’s expected to bring a notable desktop-side improvement, with the KDE desktop installation planned to become available for the first time directly in the installer. Which, no matter how you look at it, is a clear indication of a focus on desktop systems.

So, rather than depending on scattered forum posts and personal stories, the project now aims to collect clear, model-by-model compatibility data to help users and developers see the progress in laptop support. It’s clear that FreeBSD wants to move beyond its old image as a server-only system and become more useful on today’s laptops. And I think this is a great step forward.

For more details and to find out how to participate in the initiative, see the official announcement.