Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 10, 2026 (Mar 2 – 8)

Welcome to Week 10 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 2 to 8.
Linux Distributions
This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- CachyOS March 2026 Release Brings Animated Installer Previews
- Linux From Scratch 13.0 Released as First Systemd-Only Version
- Nitrux 6.0 Released With Linux Kernel 6.19
- Origami Linux Leaves Beta With First Stable Snapshot Release 2026.03
- OpenWrt 25.12 Released with APK Package Manager Replacing opkg
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Budgie Desktop 10.10.2 Released with Better Wayland Labwc Bridge
- NVIDIA 595.45 Beta Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Updates and Wayland Changes
- KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Released With Dozens of Bug Fixes
- KDE Gear 25.12.3 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- Fastfetch 2.60 System Information Tool Adds Moss Package Support
- Rust 1.94 Now Available with New Slice Iteration API
- Wine 11.4 Released with DirectSound Performance Improvements
- Hyprland 0.54.1 Wayland Compositor Released With Stability Improvements
- HandBrake 1.11 Video Transcoder Released With ProRes, DNxHR, and AV1 Encoding
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 200 Ships Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
- SQLite 3.52 Released With WAL Corruption Fix and CLI Improvements
- Postfix 3.11 MTA Released With REQUIRETLS Support
- LLVM 22.1 Released With Backend, LLDB, and ThinLTO Updates
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Early Mockups Reveal Mozilla Exploring a New Nova Design for Firefox
- Linux Mint Previews Native Cinnamon Screensaver With Wayland Support
- sudo-rs Changes Default Password Prompt Behavior
- Motorola Announces Partnership With Open Source GrapheneOS
- FRANK OS 1.0 Launches With a Retro Windows 95-Like Desktop
- Rocky Linux Becomes a KDE Patron
- Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Officially Upgrade to Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS
Hardware Updates
TUXEDO Computers has rolled out the InfinityBook Max 16 AMD to its Linux laptop line – a true powerhouse positioned as an affordable desktop replacement.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 9 of 2026 (Feb 23 – Mar 1), you can catch up here, where you’ll find AerynOS Feb 2026 Snapshot, elementary OS 8.1.1, Armbian 26.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.8, Mozilla Firefox 148, Hyprland 0.54, Wine 11.3, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3, Shotcut 26.2, OpenZFS 2.4.1, Linux Kernel LTS Support Extended for Multiple Releases, KDE Plasma 6.7 to Introduce Rounded Highlights, and more.
