Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 10, 2026 (Mar 2 – 8)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: CachyOS, Linux From Scratch 13.0, Nitrux 6.0, NVIDIA 595 Beta Linux Driver, KDE Plasma 6.6.2, early mockups reveal Mozilla exploring a new Nova design for Firefox, and more.

Welcome to Week 10 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 2 to 8.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

TUXEDO Computers has rolled out the InfinityBook Max 16 AMD to its Linux laptop line – a true powerhouse positioned as an affordable desktop replacement.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 9 of 2026 (Feb 23 – Mar 1), you can catch up here, where you’ll find AerynOS Feb 2026 Snapshot, elementary OS 8.1.1, Armbian 26.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.8, Mozilla Firefox 148, Hyprland 0.54, Wine 11.3, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3, Shotcut 26.2, OpenZFS 2.4.1, Linux Kernel LTS Support Extended for Multiple Releases, KDE Plasma 6.7 to Introduce Rounded Highlights, and more.

