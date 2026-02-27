Hyprland 0.54 Wayland Compositor Brings Per Workspace Layouts

A month after the previous 0.53.2 patch release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out the new version 0.54.

The biggest change is a full redesign of the layout engine, which enables features such as per-workspace layouts. Users can set different layouts for specific workspaces or monitors. For example, you can use dwindle on workspaces 1 to 4, master on 5 to 8, and scroll on 9 and 10.

Moreover, with this update, the old hyprscrolling plugin is now built into the core. There is also a new monocle layout. Since scroll and monocle are now included by default, you no longer need external plugins for these layouts.

Regarding performance, the developers say that rendering improvements, especially on integrated GPUs, can boost performance by 50% to 500%, depending on your hardware.

It’s worth noting also that Hyprland 0.54 now fully integrates Hyprnix. The team will keep testing Hyprnix in the coming weeks and plans to recommend it by default for distributions other than Arch and Nix in the future. Both hyprpm and start-hyprland now work fully with Nix.

This update also brings some breaking changes. The old togglesplit and swapsplit dispatchers have been removed and replaced with layoutmsg . If you are upgrading, you will need to update your configuration.

Other improvements include a new cursor zoom gesture, more groupbar text padding options, expanded hyprctl fields, and several smaller updates throughout the compositor.

Finally, as expected, this release also includes many bug fixes. These cover X11 compatibility, renderer issues, DRM and syncobj corrections, FIFO improvements, dynamic layer rule changes, and several crash fixes.

For more details, see the announcement or the project’s GitHub changelog.