TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 AMD Launches With Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and RTX 507

TUXEDO unveils the InfinityBook Max 16 AMD, a powerful Linux laptop with Ryzen AI 300 processors, RTX 50 graphics, a 300 Hz display, and up to 128 GB RAM.

TUXEDO Computers has introduced a new AMD-powered variant of its InfinityBook Max 16, expanding its thin-and-light Linux laptop lineup for developers, creators, and gamers.

The new model pairs AMD’s latest Ryzen AI 300 processors with NVIDIA’s RTX 50-series graphics, while keeping the lightweight metal chassis and workstation-class configuration options.

The InfinityBook Max 16 AMD builds on the design of the recently announced Intel version but uses AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs. Buyers can choose processors from the Ryzen AI 7 350 up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, a 12-core chip for high-performance mobile workloads.

These processors include AMD’s AI acceleration hardware, capable of tens of trillions of operations per second for tasks such as local AI inference, image generation, and other AI-assisted workloads.

TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 AMD Linux Laptop

Graphics options include NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070 laptop GPUs, offering a significant boost over integrated graphics. TUXEDO says the RTX GPUs deliver several times the performance of the integrated Radeon 890M, enabling demanding workloads like 3D rendering, GPU computing, and modern games.

Moreover, the GPUs have configurable power limits of up to about 115 watts, allowing users to balance performance and fan noise through the TUXEDO Control Center software.

Despite its high-performance hardware, the InfinityBook Max 16 remains portable. The system features an all-aluminum chassis weighing just over 2 kilograms and a large 99 Wh battery. TUXEDO says this setup can provide up to 7 hours of Wi-Fi video streaming, with USB-C charging up to 140 W when away from the included 240 W GaN power adapter.

The laptop uses a 16-inch 16:10 display for productivity and gaming. The panel offers up to 500 nits brightness, covers the full DCI-P3 color space, and supports refresh rates up to 300 Hz.

Internally, the InfinityBook Max 16 offers extensive upgradeability. The system has two memory slots for up to 128 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and two NVMe storage slots for up to 8 TB of SSD storage. One slot supports PCIe 5.0 drives, and the other supports PCIe 4.0.

On the connectivity side, the laptop includes USB4, another USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and Mini DisplayPort, allowing connection to up to four external monitors at once. Rear-mounted power and display connectors simplify cable management on a desk.

Regarding cooling, the InfinityBook Max 16 uses an 8 mm low-profile cooling system that handles up to about 160 watts of combined CPU and GPU power at maximum fan settings, allowing it to sustain high-performance workloads.

Like all TUXEDO laptops, the InfinityBook Max 16 ships with full Linux support, including preinstalled drivers and the company’s hardware management tools. Buyers can choose between the company’s own TUXEDO OS, Ubuntu 24.04, or Windows 11, with optional full-disk encryption for the Linux installations.

The base configuration includes a Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, RTX 5060 graphics, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. Pricing starts at €1,470 excluding VAT and import duties, and preorders are now open with shipments expected to begin by the end of March.

For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.