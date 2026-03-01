Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 9, 2026 (Feb 23 – Mar 1)

Welcome to Week 9 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from February 23 to March 1.
Linux Distributions
This week brought eight updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- AerynOS Feb 2026 Snapshot Updates Desktops, MOSS Gets Faster
- elementary OS 8.1.1 Released With Linux kernel 6.17
- Arch-Based Omarchy 3.4 Released With Tmux Integration, Hibernation by Default
- Arch Linux March ISO Is Out With Kernel, Desktop, and Security Updates
- Armbian 26.2 Introduces Linux kernel 6.18 LTS Images and Imager Upgrades
- Manjaro-Based Mabox Linux 26.02 Released with New Audio Menu
- Tails 7.5 Updates Tor Browser to 15.0.7 and Improves Thunderbird Security
- Clonezilla Live 3.3.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.8 Improves Files, Terminal, and Wi-Fi Dialog Behavior
- KDE Ships Plasma 6.6.1 with Wide-Ranging Stability Fixes
- Firefox 148 Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla Thunderbird 148 Released with EWS Improvements
- Hyprland 0.54 Wayland Compositor Brings Per-Workspace Layouts
- Shotcut 26.2 Video Editor Fixes Timeline and HEVC Crashes
- LibreOffice 26.2.1 Released With Over 70 Bug Fixes Across Writer, Calc, and Impress
- ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.3 Brings Multipage View, PDF Signatures
- Calibre 9.4 E-Book Manager Adds Reading Progress Stats
- Wine 11.3 Released with Mono 11 and VKD3D 1.19 Upgrade
- Fwupd 2.0.20 Adds AMD UMA Carveout Support
- Wireshark 4.6.4 Packet Analyzer Fixes USB HID Memory Exhaustion
- Lutris 0.5.21 Adds Steam Sniper Runtime and New Console Emulators
- Pangolin 1.16 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds SSH Auth Daemon
- Incus 6.22 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- LXD 6.7 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Ardour 9.1 DAW Released With Editor Fixes and MIDI Improvements
- GStreamer 1.28.1 Released with Security Fixes and Stability Improvements
- Apache NetBeans 29 Released with Java, PHP, and Git Enhancements
- OpenZFS 2.4.1 Released with Linux 6.19 Compatibility and FreeBSD Fixes
- Grafana 12.4 Observability Platform Released with Dynamic Dashboards
- Caddy 2.11.1 Web Server Released With Automatic ECH Key Rotation
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Linux Kernel LTS Support Extended for Multiple Releases
- KaOS Explains Why It’s Ending Its 12-Year KDE Plasma Era
- GNU Hurd Finally Runs on x86_64 With New 64-Bit Port
- KDE Plasma 6.7 to Introduce Rounded Highlights
- LibreOffice Online Project Reopened With New Community Focus
- Ladybird Starts Rewriting Its Browser Engine in Rust with Help from AI
- Open Source Endowment Launches to Fund Critical FOSS Infrastructure
- React Moves to the Linux Foundation With Launch of the React Foundation
- AOMedia Begins Developing OAC Next Generation Open Audio Codec
- 0 A.D. Open-Source RTS Game Drops Alpha Label After 16 Years
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 8 of 2026 (Feb 16 – 22), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Sparky 8.2, KDE Plasma 6.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.7, Fish Shell 4.5, PipeWire 1.6, Bottles 62.0, What’s Up Docker 8.2, KDE Responds to FUD Over Alleged systemd Mandate, Open-Source Community Launches MinIO Fork, and more.
Have a great week ahead!