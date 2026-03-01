Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 9, 2026 (Feb 23 – Mar 1)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: AerynOS Feb 2026 Snapshot, COSMIC 1.0.8, KDE Plasma 6.6.1, Firefox 148, Hypeland 0.54, Wine 11.3, Linux kernel LTS support extended for multiple releases, and more.

Welcome to Week 9 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from February 23 to March 1.

Linux Distributions

This week brought eight updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 8 of 2026 (Feb 16 – 22), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Sparky 8.2, KDE Plasma 6.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.7, Fish Shell 4.5, PipeWire 1.6, Bottles 62.0, What’s Up Docker 8.2, KDE Responds to FUD Over Alleged systemd Mandate, Open-Source Community Launches MinIO Fork, and more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!