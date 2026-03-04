Origami Linux Leaves Beta With First Stable Snapshot Release 2026.03

Origami Linux leaves beta with the 2026.03 snapshot, introducing its first stable release built on Fedora 43 Atomic with the COSMIC desktop.

Origami Linux, an immutable distro built on Fedora Atomic with COSMIC as the default desktop, has officially left beta, shipping v2026.03 as the distribution’s first stable release and marking the start of a new release model.

Until now, Origami Linux relied on continuously updated installation images generated from its automated build pipeline. With the project now considered stable, the developers are introducing a rolling snapshot release model, where periodically published ISOs represent tested points in time for new installations.

With this approach, version numbers now use a Year.Month format. Existing users do not need to reinstall or take special upgrade steps. Anyone running the latest updates is already on the 2026.03 state.

Origami Linux 2026.03

At its foundation is a Fedora 43 Atomic base, providing an immutable operating system where the core system image is protected from accidental modification. In the 2026.03 release, users will find the latest COSMIC Desktop 1.0.8.

The distribution also ships with a performance-focused kernel. Origami Linux 2026.03 includes the CachyOS 6.19.3 kernel compiled with full Link-Time Optimization, enabling aggressive performance tuning and improved scheduling for a more responsive desktop experience.

According to the developers, the goal is to combine the stability of immutable operating systems with the freshness of rolling releases. With the beta phase now behind it, Origami Linux enters what the team calls its “stable era.” The new 2026.03 snapshot ISO is available for download from the project’s website.

For more details, see the announcement.