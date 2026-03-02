Motorola Announces Partnership With Open Source GrapheneOS

Motorola announced a long-term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation at Mobile World Congress on March 2, 2026.
GrapheneOS is an open-source operating system based on the Android Open Source Project, focused on security and privacy. It is known for its strict hardware security requirements and currently officially supports only select Google Pixel devices.
According to the announcement, through this collaboration, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and design future Motorola devices compatible with GrapheneOS.
The companies will collaborate on research, software enhancements, and new security features. Additional details will be provided in the coming months.
A distinctive feature of GrapheneOS is that it does not include Google apps or Google Play services by default. Users may install Google Play services as fully sandboxed apps without special system privileges, preserving the project’s security-focused approach.
Moreover, GrapheneOS compatibility requires hardware that meets strict security standards, which typically aligns with higher-end devices featuring strong hardware-backed security and long-term update support. It is not yet known if Motorola will initially focus on its flagship lineup.
In light of this, no specific device models or release timelines have been announced. While the companies have outlined a long-term strategic collaboration, product details have not yet been disclosed.
For more information, refer to Motorola’s announcement.
I have a couple of old commodity smartphones lying around, a couple years old but still in good order. A cheap Samsung and a cheap Motorola. It sure would be nice if I could flash them with a new Linux OS so I can use them as a highly energy efficient mini-cluster/PC/cyberdeck. Graphene (or another mobile distro on DistroWatch) could be the ticket — IF the hardware can be made to accept the new OS!
Wow
“The company unveiled a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation, to bring cutting-edge security to everyday users across the globe.”
“In the coming months, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will continue to collaborate on joint research, software enhancements, and new security capabilities, with more details and solutions to roll out as the partnership evolves.”
I do not trust Motorola. What they call partnership may end up as organ trade, with the GrapheneOS Foundation being the organ donor. The owners (users) of the phones will most likely be locked out of their own devices and tracked by a pathetic surveillance regime, just like with Android or iOS.
Amazing after some of things google has been doing this is actually good news.