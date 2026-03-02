Motorola Announces Partnership With Open Source GrapheneOS

Motorola is partnering with the open source GrapheneOS Foundation to enhance mobile security and develop future devices with GrapheneOS compatibility.

Motorola announced a long-term partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation at Mobile World Congress on March 2, 2026.

GrapheneOS is an open-source operating system based on the Android Open Source Project, focused on security and privacy. It is known for its strict hardware security requirements and currently officially supports only select Google Pixel devices.

According to the announcement, through this collaboration, Motorola and the GrapheneOS Foundation will work to strengthen smartphone security and design future Motorola devices compatible with GrapheneOS.

The companies will collaborate on research, software enhancements, and new security features. Additional details will be provided in the coming months.

A distinctive feature of GrapheneOS is that it does not include Google apps or Google Play services by default. Users may install Google Play services as fully sandboxed apps without special system privileges, preserving the project’s security-focused approach.

Moreover, GrapheneOS compatibility requires hardware that meets strict security standards, which typically aligns with higher-end devices featuring strong hardware-backed security and long-term update support. It is not yet known if Motorola will initially focus on its flagship lineup.

In light of this, no specific device models or release timelines have been announced. While the companies have outlined a long-term strategic collaboration, product details have not yet been disclosed.

For more information, refer to Motorola’s announcement.