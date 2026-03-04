Linux Mint Previews Native Cinnamon Screensaver With Wayland Support

Linux Mint has published its latest monthly development update, outlining two main improvements currently being prepared for the next release.

The first one is the new sensors page, which enhances System Reports by displaying real-time hardware monitoring data. It lists available sensors and automatically updates metrics such as CPU temperature and fan speed.

The second one, where the most development this cycle centers on, is Cinnamon’s brand-new desktop screensaver. The current cinnamon-screensaver runs as a separate process and was designed for Xorg. Developers note that its architecture adds complexity and prevents compatibility with Wayland sessions.

New Cinnamon screensaver.

To resolve this, the Mint team has developed a new screensaver integrated directly into the desktop. Screen locking is now managed natively by Cinnamon using its own toolkit and widgets, ensuring compatibility with both X11 and Wayland environments.

Although the new screensaver is ready, Linux Mint will initially include both the old and new systems. The upcoming Cinnamon release will support both, retaining the legacy screensaver as a fallback while the new version is further tested on Xorg and Wayland.

Looking ahead, the Mint team plans to streamline screen locking and power management in future releases. The current setup retains legacy behaviors from older desktop environments, where screensavers mainly prevented monitor burn-in.

For more information, see Mint’s February newsletter.

Image credits: Linux Mint