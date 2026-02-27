Shotcut 26.2 Video Editor Fixes Timeline and HEVC Crashes

Shotcut, a popular open-source video editor, has released version 26.2. This update primarily resolves several regressions introduced in recent versions.

A crash when adding long videos to the Timeline with Qt 6.10.1, introduced in version 26.1, has been fixed. Windows users working with HEVC sources also benefit from a fix for a black or green bar at the bottom of the preview when hardware decoding and preview scaling are enabled.

Moreover, the RGB Shift video filter crash from version 25.12 has been resolved, along with a FLAC export issue that produced incorrect duration metadata and disabled scrub bars in some media players. Multiple Playlist actions, such as GoTo, Move Up, Move Down, Add Selected to Timeline, Add Selected to Slideshow, and sorting, no longer crash when triggered without a selection.

Shotcut 26.2 Open-Source Video Editor

Additional fixes address Show In Files for reverse jobs and unreliable B-frame handling when exporting with h264_videotool on macOS. Keyframes for Text: Typewriter position and size now work correctly again.

Beyond bug fixes, version 26.2 brings several usability enhancements. Text filters now support underline and strikethrough in the font dialog. Subtitles gain a search field, improving navigation in larger projects.

On the Timeline, holding Alt while clicking Mute or Hide toggles all other tracks. Holding Shift while using the mouse wheel zooms the player. A new Playlist > Log Event option (Shift+E) appends a six-second clip centered on the current Source player position.

Regarding performance, mouse wheel behavior in the Video Zoom scope has been refined: by default, scrolling moves vertically, Ctrl enables zoom, and Alt scrolls horizontally. The obsolete Linear Blend deinterlacer option has been removed following its upstream removal in FFmpeg.

For more information, see the changelog.