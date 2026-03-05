KDE Gear 25.12.3 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 25.12.3 apps collection is out with numerous bug fixes across apps, including Kdenlive, Kate, KDE Connect, NeoChat, and Okular.

A month after the 25.12.2 apps collection release, the KDE team has rolled out its third maintenance update to this series, KDE Gear 25.12.3.

One of the most actively updated applications in this release is Kdenlive, KDE’s professional video editor. The update addresses numerous issues affecting timeline behavior, audio scrubbing, preview invalidation, and clip handling.

Several crashes and memory leaks have been fixed, along with improvements to ripple editing, keyboard shortcuts in fullscreen mode, and multistream clip imports. The Whisper plugin installation is now compatible with Python 3.14.

The Kate text editor also receives several fixes, including adjustments to recent KTextEditor changes, improvements to instance-loading behavior, and corrections to file-tree collapsing when document names change. The update also retains the macOS fullscreen shortcut and resolves issues affecting document viewspace handling.

Connectivity improvements are included in KDE Connect. The update fixes issues where clicking a plugin row did not toggle its status and corrects file modification timestamps when sharing files. The Share dialog in the Plasma widget is now non-modal, improving usability.

Several KDE communication and social applications also receive updates. NeoChat includes numerous fixes affecting timeline behavior, room sorting, emoticon editor rendering, and room list scrolling. Tokodon resolves account-switching issues after failed logins and edits alt text for media attachments.

The Merkuro personal information manager receives multiple calendar fixes, including corrections to the “Show all” and “Hide all” controls, improved date validation, and a crash fix when creating or editing calendar entries.

In KDE’s multimedia tools, Dragon Player resolves an issue related to its media engine management. Meanwhile, Kasts fixes a bug that prevented the episode list from refreshing properly after removing a podcast feed.

Several libraries and backend components also receive improvements. Kitinerary expands its data extraction capabilities with better support for booking.com emails, Hostelworld messages, and ferry bookings from Algeciras.

Elsewhere, Okular includes a workaround for compatibility issues with newer Poppler versions, while Calligra fixes RTF encoding handling and resolves build issues with Poppler 26.02.

As usual, KDE Gear releases bundle updates for dozens of applications maintained under the KDE project umbrella, including utilities such as Umbrello, KRDC, KAlarm, and Koko, all of which receive targeted bug fixes in this update.

For more information, see the announcement. KDE Gear 25.12.3 tarballs are available on the source info page, and the full changelog offers a deeper look at the update.

Most KDE Gear 25.12.3 apps will soon be available on Flathub and Snap Store. Rolling release distributions can expect the app collection to be added to their respective distros’ repositories in the coming days and weeks.