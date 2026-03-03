Hyprland 0.54.1 Wayland Compositor Released With Stability Improvements

Hyprland 0.54.1 is a minor patch update that delivers bug fixes, crash corrections, and stability improvements for the Wayland tiling compositor.

The Hyprland project has released version 0.54.1, a patch update focused on bug fixes and stability improvements. The update resolves stability issues, including crashes in the master and scrolling layout algorithms, mirrored output rendering, and missed relayout events. It also fixes rare crashes related to screencopy handling and layout operations.

Regarding layout behavior, Hyprland 0.54.1 restores the splitratio setting for the dwindle layout algorithm and fixes directional window movement and column width handling in the scrolling layout. Additional changes address geometry handling, fullscreen state restoration, and edge cases affecting maximized or tiled windows.

On top of that, the release fixes automatic grouping of floating windows, ensures modal windows are not grouped, and improves group movement so window groups follow focus changes. Workspace and monitor interactions are adjusted to maintain monitor bindings after reconnect events and to update pinned window states when switching workspaces.

The compositor receives corrections, including improved focus edge detection and better handling of monitor damage events when workspaces or monitors change state. Additional fixes address rendering paths and internal buffer handling to prevent crashes.

Finally, the hyprctl command-line tool is updated to fix buffer overflow issues in socket writes and problems with dynamic workspace effect reloading, and the Hyprpm package manager now properly sanitizes URLs when adding repositories.

For more details, see the changelog.