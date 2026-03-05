Rocky Linux Becomes a KDE Patron

Rocky Linux has become a KDE patron, joining organizations like Canonical, Google, and SUSE in supporting the KDE open-source ecosystem.

The KDE desktop environment has seen significant recent success. Following record donations announced at the end of last year, another prominent member of the FOSS community has joined its list of patrons.

The KDE project announced that the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, a nonprofit organization that stewards and governs the Rocky Linux project, the RHEL-based, community-driven enterprise Linux distro, is now supporting KDE’s development through the KDE e.V. patron program.

According to Brian Clemens, co-founder and vice president of the RESF:

“Sustainable Open Source depends on great open-source communities supporting each other. We do our best to support our upstreams, and backing KDE was an easy choice for us given the popularity of the Rocky Linux KDE spin.”

By becoming a patron, Rocky Linux joins organizations that provide financial support for KDE’s development. Current patrons include Blue Systems, Canonical, g10 Code, Google, Kubuntu Focus, Mbition, Slimbook, SUSE, Techpaladin, The Qt Company, and TUXEDO Computers.

KDE Patrons are individuals or organizations that support the KDE community by donating at least 5,000 euros to KDE e.V., the nonprofit organization that represents and supports KDE and its projects.

Through the patron program, organizations fund KDE’s ongoing development, infrastructure, and community initiatives, helping to advance the open-source desktop ecosystem.

For more details, see KDE’s announcement.