Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 4, 2026 (Jan 19 – 25)

Welcome to the 4th week of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your go-to source for everything Linux and open source. Here are the top Linux and FOSS highlights from January 19 to 25.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four important updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- MX Linux 25.1 ISOs Are Now Available With Dual Init Support
- CachyOS January 2026 Release Brings Installer Rework and Wayland by Default
- GNU Guix 1.5 Brings Plasma 6.5, GNOME 46, Rootless Mode, and More
- Deepin 25.0.10 Released With File Manager and Installer Improvements
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.
- GIMP 3.0.8 Delivers Bug Fixes Across Core, Tools, and Plugins
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.3 Brings File Manager Improvements
- openSUSE Myrlyn Package Manager Reaches Version 1.0
- Wine 11.1 Released With 22 Bug Fixes Across Apps and Games
- Bottles 61 Turns Into an Analysis Tool With the New Eagle Feature
- Glibc 2.43 Released With ISO C23 Features and Performance Improvements
- Steam Client Update Delivers Controller and Steam Input Improvements
- Hyprland 0.53.2 Improves Plugin Handling and Workspace Stability
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.5 Improves CLI Usability
- Ntfy 2.16 Released With Notification Updates and Deletions
- Incus 6.21 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Pangolin 1.15 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Launches With iOS and Android Apps
- Fastfetch 2.58 System Information Tool Enhances Linux and macOS Detection
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.
- Linux Distros I Recommend for Those Switching from Windows
- KDE Plasma Login Manager Won’t Support Systemd-Free Linux or BSD Systems
- Linux Snap Users Warned as Attackers Push Malware Through Old Trusted Apps
- ReactOS Celebrates 30 Years of Chasing Windows Compatibility
- Alpine Linux Turns Last Year’s Hosting Trouble Into Long-Term Stability
- DAXFS Proposed as a Zero-Copy Shared Memory Filesystem for Linux
- AerynOS Blocks LLM Use, Citing Ethical Training Data and Environmental Costs
- Skip Makes Its Mobile Development Tools Free and Open Source
Hardware Updates
Two new Linux-friendly devices were announced this week: one is a premium-class laptop, while the other is aimed at single-board computer enthusiasts.
- Slimbook Executive Packs Intel Core Ultra 7 Power Into a 1.2 kg Linux Laptop
- Arduino UNO Q Is a Hybrid SBC With Linux and a Real-Time Microcontroller
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 3 of 2026 (Jan 12 – 18), you can catch up here, where you’ll find EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo, Garuda Linux, KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta, Wine 11.0, Firefox 147, jQuery 4.0, Forgejo 14.0, Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14, Zorin OS 18 Hits 2 Million Downloads, Let’s Encrypt Launches IP Address Certificates, and more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!