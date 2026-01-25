Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 4, 2026 (Jan 19 – 25)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: MX Linux 25.1, CachyOS, GNU Guix 1.5, GIMP 3.0.8, COSMIC 1.0.3, Wine 11.1, Bottles 61, Linux distros I recommend for those switching from Windows, and more.

Welcome to the 4th week of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your go-to source for everything Linux and open source. Here are the top Linux and FOSS highlights from January 19 to 25.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four important updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.

Hardware Updates

Two new Linux-friendly devices were announced this week: one is a premium-class laptop, while the other is aimed at single-board computer enthusiasts.

If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 3 of 2026 (Jan 12 – 18), you can catch up here, where you'll find EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo, Garuda Linux, KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta, Wine 11.0, Firefox 147, jQuery 4.0, Forgejo 14.0, Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14, Zorin OS 18 Hits 2 Million Downloads, Let's Encrypt Launches IP Address Certificates, and more.

Have a great week ahead!