Linux Distros I Recommend for Those Switching from Windows

Considering Linux for the first time? These four distributions are well-suited for newcomers seeking a simple, proven, and reliable starting point.

Switching to Linux is exciting for many computer users. Most people rely on Windows out of habit, but sooner or later, some become dissatisfied and start looking for an alternative.

In this article, I won’t argue for or against any operating system. Each has its strengths and weaknesses. Instead, I’ll share my top recommendations, the most sensible choices if you’ve decided to try Linux for the first time.

Before taking this serious step, however, I strongly recommend reading the following two articles, where I share my thoughts as openly and honestly as possible:

I decided to split my suggestions into two pairs. The first one includes two Linux distributions with user interfaces that feel familiar to Windows users, making it easier for them to feel at home right away.

The second pair features two other well-established options, but with a different desktop experience. As you’ll quickly discover in Linux, the desktop can take many forms, and in fact, that flexibility is one of Linux’s most appealing qualities. So, here they are.

Linux Distros That Feel Familiar to Windows Users

My first two suggestions are well-known options that often rank among the top choices for people switching from Windows to Linux. They offer a familiar working environment and interaction style, making the transition easier for Windows users.

Linux Mint

Linux Mint

Linux Mint has earned a strong reputation in recent years as a perfect landing spot for people coming from Windows. Simply put, it’s a safe and comfortable choice that’s hard to go wrong with. Here’s why.

First, the desktop experience feels immediately familiar. Mint’s default Cinnamon desktop follows a traditional layout with a bottom panel, system tray, and a menu in the lower-left corner. In other words, it does not force users to relearn computing.

Second, Mint prioritizes usability over experimentation. While many Linux distributions showcase cutting-edge technologies, Linux Mint takes a more conservative approach, focusing on stability and predictability. There are no surprises here, and things just work.

Hardware compatibility is another strong point. Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu LTS releases and benefits from broad driver support out of the box. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, printers, and GPUs typically work immediately after installation, which aligns well with Windows users’ expectations of “it just works.”

So, if you’re the kind of person who prefers to play it safe, you can stop reading here, go with Mint, and I can confidently say you’ve made the right choice.

Zorin OS

Zorin OS

Zorin has been courting Windows users for years, and its popularity has been growing rapidly. And with good reason. Its design explicitly targets familiarity and ease of transition.

A key selling point of Zorin OS is its deliberate visual and interaction parity with Windows. Through its layout system, users can select desktop arrangements that closely mirror Windows 10 or Windows 11, including panel placement, menu structure, and window behavior.

On top of that, the distro emphasizes polish and cohesion. The desktop environment is carefully themed to appear consistent and professional across system components and applications. For users accustomed to Windows’ visual uniformity, this often proves decisive.

As with Mint, Zorin is built on Ubuntu LTS foundations, ensuring broad hardware support and access to a large software repository. In addition, the distro promotes built-in support for running Windows applications via compatibility tools, which can ease the transition for users who still depend on specific Windows-only software.

Established Linux Distros with Modern Desktop Ideas

This brings us to the other pair of my top recommendations for people moving to Linux. Unlike the first two, however, these options still offer proven stability and reliability while introducing a desktop experience different from what most Windows users are used to. For many, this is the first real “breaking point” (in a good way) where it becomes clear that Linux is simply different.

Pop!_OS

Pop!_OS (I agree, a strange choice of name) is a Linux distribution developed by System76, and, guess what? It’s also based on Ubuntu. But what sets it apart is its in-house developed COSMIC desktop environment.

While its approach differs from distributions explicitly modeled after Windows, Pop!_OS combines usability, performance, reliability, and thoughtful design in ways that can appeal to Windows users, especially those interested in productivity and efficiency.

COSMIC emphasizes a clean, organized workflow, with features such as a dedicated application launcher, intuitive workspaces, tiling capabilities, and optional keyboard-driven navigation. For users willing to adopt a slightly different paradigm, this can result in a smoother and more efficient experience than they had on Windows.

Performance and hardware support are top-notch, as expected given that it inherits these characteristics from Ubuntu.

Ubuntu

Ubuntu

Finally, since all three distributions mentioned above are based on Ubuntu, it makes sense to look at Ubuntu itself. It remains one of the Linux distributions with the largest user base. While it is no longer the default choice for many home users (for reasons beyond the scope of this guide), it is still one of the most popular and reliable options for people switching from Windows to Linux.

The LTS (Long-term support) releases play a key role here, providing users with stability and predictability amid rapid change. On top of that, if you opt into Ubuntu Pro, you’ll receive reliable, proven support for up to 15 years, helping ensure long-term security and peace of mind.

Hardware support in Ubuntu is another major advantage. OEMs, cloud providers, and hardware vendors frequently certify or target Ubuntu specifically, which reduces friction for new users installing Linux on consumer hardware. This means that whatever hardware you have will likely work seamlessly with the distribution.

And finally, regarding the desktop, you’ll get a modified GNOME-based one, which does not attempt to replicate Windows’ layout. For some Windows users, this may feel unfamiliar at first. However, the design is internally consistent and easy to grasp once the basic concepts are learned.

Bottom Line

I’m sure you’ve seen very different recommendations elsewhere. For this article, though, I chose to play it safe and avoid experimenting with niche distributions just to sound more interesting. The choices may be a bit boring, but they’re proven. Whichever of the four names above you go with, you really can’t go wrong.

However, there’s one major missing from the list above, and it’s not a Linux distro, but a desktop environment: KDE Plasma. Polished down to the smallest details, it offers an interface that feels immediately familiar to Windows users. And I’m sure you’ll discover it soon and quickly find yourself impressed by just how much it has to offer.

The other thing to keep in mind is that this is just your entry point into Linux. Once you start feeling confident and realize that Linux offers countless possibilities and styles to suit every taste, you’ll almost certainly begin experimenting with different names (often called “distro hopping”) as you search for the best one.

But the truth is, there’s no such thing as “the best Linux distribution.” If someone claims there is, it’s worth taking that with a grain of salt. What does exist is the best distribution for you, shaped by two simple factors: your current needs and your level of technical experience. Well, that’s all from me. I hope I’ve been helpful.