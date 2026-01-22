Steam Client Update Delivers Controller and Steam Input Improvements

Valve has rolled out a new Steam client update dated January 21, and it’s already being automatically distributed to users.

On the general side, the client now displays selected store tags directly in the app filter and collection dialogs, making library organization more transparent. Valve has also reworked the Application Properties Betas interface, streamlining access to beta branches.

Several long-standing issues were resolved, including unexpected exits in certain DRM-protected games such as Mafia II (Classic) and Football Manager 2012, a missing registry key error affecting Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead, and multiple crash scenarios tied to VPN software, force-feedback drivers, and specific controllers.

Library filtering is being improved, too, with advanced filters now supporting language and accessibility options.

Friends and chat features were adjusted to improve privacy and moderation. Members of public group chats can no longer send direct messages by default, though users can re-enable this behavior per group via new permission toggles. Reporting has also been made more accessible, with a new option added to the right-click context menus in chat tabs and profile names.

Big Picture Mode saw targeted controller-related fixes. Controller glyphs in the interface now update immediately when a new device is connected, and incorrect glyphs in library filter dialogs have been corrected. These changes aim to improve responsiveness and clarity when navigating Steam with a gamepad.

Remote Play users on macOS benefit from a fix addressing incorrect full-screen streaming resolutions, while SteamVR users should see improved reliability, with dashboard UI elements no longer disappearing in certain cases.

The most extensive changes, however, arrive in Steam Input. Support for the Nintendo Switch 2 wired controller has been re-enabled, and new guidance is provided for users who want to activate GameCube adapters in Wii-U mode via a launch flag.

Valve has also improved handling of controller disconnections during configuration and expanded customization options, including new joystick response curve modes, additional gyro controls, and better discoverability for analog trigger output settings. Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro has been added, and several bugs affecting gyro calibration and joystick actions have been fixed.

For more information on all changes, see Valve’s announcement.