Bottles 61 Turns Into an Analysis Tool With the New Eagle Feature

Bottles 61 introduces Eagle, a new analysis tool that deeply inspects Windows executables to improve Wine and Proton compatibility on Linux.

Bottles, an open-source software tool built on top of Wine that helps users run Windows applications and games on Linux by providing a user-friendly GUI, has just released version 61.0, introducing a major new feature called Eagle.

Eagle is a new integrated analysis tool designed to inspect Windows executables before they are run. Instead of relying on trial and error, it performs a multi-stage examination of a selected file to determine how it is built, which technologies it uses, and what potential problems may arise when running it under Wine or Proton.

When Eagle detects that an executable is an installer or container format, such as MSI, Inno Setup, or compressed launchers, it automatically performs a deep scan. In this process, the contents are extracted into a temporary sandbox and analyzed individually, enabling Bottles to identify the actual files that will be installed before the user runs them.

On top of that, Eagle also analyzes related files in the same directory, such as accompanying DLLs, to detect dependencies or bundled technologies. To avoid false positives, it adapts its behavior when operating in cluttered directories like Downloads, isolating analysis only to relevant files.

The detection scope is broad. Eagle identifies frameworks and runtimes such as .NET Framework and .NET Core, WPF applications, Electron, Java, and Qt. For Electron applications, it can inspect ASAR archives to uncover potentially unsupported or hard-coded system calls. For games, Eagle detects graphics APIs and features including Vulkan, DirectX 12, ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and XeSS.

All results are presented transparently. For every detection and recommendation, Eagle shows both the source file that triggered the rule and the exact technical context, such as strings or signatures found inside the binary. Recommendations, such as using a specific Proton or Wine variant, are accompanied by clear explanations of why they are needed.

Alongside Eagle, Bottles 61 includes a range of incremental improvements and fixes, including better Gamescope handling, updated dependency installation commands, UI refinements, expanded terminal support, and translation updates.

For more information on all the changes, see the announcement or visit the project’s GitHub changelog.

Image credits: Bottles Project