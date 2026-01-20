Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.5 Improves CLI Usability

Raspberry Pi Imager, a tool that helps users easily write OS images to an SD card for booting a Raspberry Pi, has just released version 2.0.5, now available for download.

On macOS, the update introduces proper dark mode and Liquid Glass icon support using pre-compiled assets. The release also adds an icon compilation script, allowing developers to regenerate icon assets more easily when needed.

Several user interface adjustments land across platforms. The update popup now tracks versions more reliably, resolving issues where update notifications could behave incorrectly. BaseDialog components have been adjusted to enforce a more appropriate minimum height, improving usability on smaller displays.

For local .gz images without size metadata, the progress indicator now switches to an indeterminate progress bar, avoiding misleading or stalled progress states. An additional fix corrects the internal trigger that requests update popups.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.5 also includes functional changes outside the main UI. GUI builds on all platforms now support a CLI option that displays help output, improving consistency between command-line and graphical usage.

Finally, in the Local JSON Helper, support has been added for device capabilities and operating system capabilities, extending the metadata available when generating local JSON definitions.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.5 is available now for Raspberry Pi OS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. For more details, visit the changelog. You can grab the latest version from the official Raspberry Pi website or download the AppImage from the project’s GitHub repo.