COSMIC Desktop 1.0.3 Brings File Manager Improvements

The latest COSMIC Desktop 1.0.3 update is out, improving usability in Files, Settings, Terminal, and portal integration for Linux users.

It’s been over a month since the first stable release of the COSMIC desktop, and after recently sharing that it now supports rounded corners and window shadows across all apps, there’s already another update. Version 1.0.3 is out, bringing a fresh batch of improvements and refinements.

A notable portion of the update was rolled out to the COSMIC Files app. Users can now open multiple directories in separate tabs more easily, improving navigation during multi-folder workflows. An open button has been added to the multiple preview interface, while shift-click behavior has been refined to better handle hidden files.

In addition, the Files app also gains the ability to copy file timestamps, a small but practical enhancement for users managing backups or synchronized data.

Other core components, such as COSMIC Notifications, receive logging cleanup. At the same time, COSMIC Player now automatically mutes audio when generating thumbnails, preventing unexpected sound playback during media browsing.

In COSMIC Settings, a fallback mechanism ensures network passwords can still be saved at the system level if the secret agent channel becomes unavailable, improving robustness in edge cases. The update also introduces a new option to apply RON theme files directly via the command line.

On the security side, COSMIC Terminal now more carefully loads and clears passwords in memory when the passwords page is toggled. Additional fixes address compatibility issues with Nix flake setups, further smoothing the experience for users in declarative or nontraditional Linux environments.

At the system integration level, xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic receives several important fixes. The portal backend no longer aborts if dma-buf support is missing, improving resilience on a wider range of hardware.

Moreover, PipeWire data flags are now set for memfd, a change that may resolve screen casting issues in applications such as OBS. Configuration data is also saved only after the rectangle is dragged to an end. Alongside these changes, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.3 includes updated translations across all projects.

COSMIC 1.0.3 is now available for Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users, with rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, etc. expected to receive the update in the coming days.