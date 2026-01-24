Ntfy 2.16 Released With Notification Updates and Deletions

Ntfy 2.16, a simple HTTP-based pub-sub notification service, adds support for updating and deleting notifications, along with long-requested heartbeat alerts.

Ntfy, a self-hosted, open-source, publish–subscribe notification service that lets users send and receive push notifications over simple HTTP requests, has released v2.16, introducing some long-requested features from the community.

The headline addition in this release is support for updating and deleting notifications. Until now, notifications sent through ntfy were immutable once delivered. Version 2.16 changes that by allowing clients to modify or remove existing notifications.

Closely related is the introduction of heartbeat-style notifications, also described as dead man’s switch alerts. This feature automatically updates or removes scheduled notifications, which is particularly useful for monitoring jobs, services, or devices where the absence of a regular heartbeat indicates a problem.

The release also adds support for custom Twilio call formats, giving administrators more control over how phone call notifications are generated and presented.

Plus, there is added Windows support for ntfy serve , meaning the server component can now run on Windows systems, including as a native Windows service.

Finally, on the user interface side, the web application now displays a “New version available” banner, making it easier for administrators to stay informed when the update is released.

For more information, see the changelog.