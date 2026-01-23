Wine 11.1 Released With 22 Bug Fixes Across Apps and Games

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that enables Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has released version 11.1 as the first maintenance update to the stable 11.x series.

This release includes various changes that were postponed during the previous code freeze. Among the notable technical improvements is expanded pixel format conversion support in WindowsCodecs, which addresses image-handling issues affecting several applications and image viewers.

Development work has also continued on ActiveX Data Objects (MSADO), improving compatibility for software that relies on Microsoft’s data access technologies.

Moreover, Wine 11.1 resolves 22 reported bugs. These include fixes for corrupted text rendering in games such as Project Cars 2 and SnowRunner, crashes in applications such as iTunes, GOG Galaxy, and FastStone Image Viewer, and multiple installer failures due to missing or unimplemented system functions.

The release also addresses several Wayland-specific issues, including broken icons and variable refresh rate behavior, further refining Wine’s integration with modern Linux graphics stacks.

Finally, additional fixes target networking behavior, Windows Store installers, legacy .NET Framework components, and application freezes involving launchers such as Ubisoft Connect and Microsoft Edge–based WebView2.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 11.1’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.