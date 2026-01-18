Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 3, 2026 (Jan 12 – 18)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo, Plasma 6.6 Beta, GNOME 49.3, Wine 11, Firefox 147, Debian to remove GTK2, Zorin OS hits 2M downloads, Let’s Encrypt launches IP address certificates, and more.

Welcome to the 3rd week of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your go-to source for everything Linux and open source. Here are the top Linux and FOSS highlights from January 12 to 18.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four important updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 2 of 2026 (Jan 5 – 11), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena”, Debian 13.3, Nitrux 5.1, Mageia 10 Alpha, Budgie Desktop 10.10, Dozzle 9.0, Seafile 13.0, Torvalds Shares AudioNoise, Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns, Gentoo’s 2025 Report, Steam Is Coming to ARM64, How to Install COSMIC Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, and more.

