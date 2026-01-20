Slimbook Executive Packs Intel Core Ultra 7 Power Into a 1.2 kg Linux Laptop

Slimbook, a Spain-based computer manufacturer known for designing and selling laptops and desktops with native Linux support, expands the company’s professional lineup with a 14-inch laptop designed around Intel’s latest Core Ultra platform, high-end memory and storage options, and first-class Linux compatibility.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, a 16-core, 16-thread processor with boost speeds of up to 5.1 GHz and 24 MB of cache. Integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics handle display output and light graphics workloads, supporting up to four external screens.

Slimbook equips the Executive with a 14-inch 2880 × 1800 display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and full sRGB color coverage. The panel uses an LTPS oxide TFT design and includes an anti-reflective coating, targeting productivity and creative use rather than gaming.

Slimbook Executive

Despite weighing just 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs), the laptop features a 99 Wh battery, the maximum allowed in carry-on luggage. Slimbook claims up to 13 hours of battery life for office workloads, but endurance drops under heavier use. Fast charging is supported, reaching around 40 percent in 30 minutes with the included 100 W power adapter.

The Executive supports up to 128 GB of DDR5-5600 memory across two user-accessible slots and up to 16 TB of storage via dual NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives. This makes the system suitable for virtualization, development, and other memory- or storage-intensive workloads.

Port selection is relatively generous for a thin 14-inch laptop. It includes Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 1.4a and power delivery, an additional USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, with optional Wi-Fi 7 hardware that currently operates as Wi-Fi 6 AX under Linux.

Security features include a physical webcam privacy shutter, firmware-level BIOS switches to disable wireless interfaces and the camera, and an IR webcam for facial recognition. The backlit keyboard supports multiple layouts and includes dedicated shortcuts for privacy and performance modes.

Finally, unlike most laptop vendors, Slimbook offers an unusually wide range of operating system options at checkout. Buyers can choose no preinstalled OS, Slimbook OS (based on Ubuntu with GNOME), or popular Linux distributions such as Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, KDE Neon, Debian, elementary OS, Pop!_OS, Linux Mint, Fedora, openSUSE, and Manjaro.

Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, and several dual-boot Linux and Windows configurations are also available, with pricing varying by license.

Executive is now available for order, with pricing starting at €1,326 depending on configuration. For more information, visit the manufacturer’s website.