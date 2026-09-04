KDE Plasma 6.8 Adds Auto-Scrolling and Built-In Dwell Clicking

KDE developers have landed some of the final features planned for the upcoming Plasma 6.8 desktop release, scheduled for October 14, 2026.

One noticeable addition is a new option for middle-click auto-scrolling. Plasma already supported scrolling by holding the middle mouse button and moving the pointer, but Plasma 6.8 can now toggle this behavior. A normal middle click enters scrolling mode, after which moving the pointer controls the scrolling direction.

The desktop environment will also include a built-in dwell clicker, an accessibility feature that automatically clicks after the pointer is moved and left stationary for a configurable time.

Remote desktop users will find a new mode that locks the physical screens of the accessed computer and creates a separate virtual screen for the remote session. This lets the remote user work on a virtual display while the local screens remain locked.

Accessibility improvements continue with new KWin functionality that lets screen readers determine which window is currently underneath the mouse pointer. Plasma’s alternative calendar options are expanding as well, with the Bikram Sambat calendar, used in Nepal and parts of India, joining the Digital Clock widget.

Another change brings Union styles into System Settings’ Application Styles page, where they can be selected more easily and imported from files.

There are also several smaller UI refinements. Plasma 6.8 will only allow a display to be disabled when the configuration supports it, and buttons in the Display Configuration widget now resize more smoothly. The optional grouped Task Manager thumbnail interface has also been adjusted to behave more naturally.

On the performance side, screen recordings made with Spectacle or other apps using KDE’s KPipeWire library should offer higher image quality. KDE developers also optimized several SVG assets used by the Breeze theme, reducing the VRAM Plasma requires.

Finally, Plasma 6.8 includes a couple of fixes already landing directly in the upcoming release. KWin can no longer be crashed by malformed shortcut assignment requests sent over D-Bus, while the charge-limit controls in System Settings’ Power Management page now correctly accept values entered manually.

More details about the ongoing development work are available in KDE’s latest “This Week in Plasma” report.