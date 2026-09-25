Nginx Proxy Manager 2.16 Adds Built-In Log Viewer

Nginx Proxy Manager, a popular open-source tool providing a web-based interface to manage Nginx proxy hosts, SSL certificates, redirects, streams, and access controls, has just released version 2.16.

One of the most visible additions is a new log viewer integrated directly into the web interface. This makes troubleshooting more convenient, as administrators can inspect logs without accessing the container or host system separately.

Another useful addition is support for per-path access lists in the Proxy Host dialog. Instead of applying the same access rules to an entire host, users can control access at the individual path level, offering more flexibility for services exposing multiple applications or endpoints behind the same hostname.

The release also introduces several security-focused changes. Nginx Proxy Manager now invalidates authentication tokens issued before a password change, generates two-factor authentication QR codes locally to avoid exposing 2FA keys to third parties, and removes DNS provider credentials from disk after Certbot finishes running.

On the networking front, version 2.16 adds reuseport , which the project says can improve performance and reduce packet drops. The s6 overlay was updated to support Podman socket activation, while IPv6 forwarding for Streams received a fix to ensure valid Nginx upstream configurations are generated correctly.

Troubleshooting configuration problems is also now easier. Failed Nginx configurations are preserved as .conf.err files instead of disappearing. Another fix addresses cases where configuration changes did not take effect. Custom locations in the interface were reorganized into a filterable list to help users manage larger configurations.

Certificate management also sees several updates. Nginx Proxy Manager 2.16 adds Certbot DNS plugins for LWS and Tencent Cloud EdgeOne, updates plugins for Timeweb Cloud and Websupport, and switches Azure DNS support to certbot-dns-azure-modern. A separate fix addresses certificate issuance for Tencent Cloud apex and wildcard domains.

Other changes include fixes for private key permission handling, proper HTTP 403 responses for denied requests instead of 404, removal of broken sorting from Audit Logs, automatic redirection of authenticated users from the login page to the dashboard, and several localization updates.

For additional details, visit the changelog.

Finally, be aware that Certbot has been updated in this release, and developers warn that some existing DNS plugins may no longer work as expected without dependency adjustments. Therefore, users relying on DNS-based certificate validation should check their setup carefully after upgrading.