OpenVPN 2.7.7 Released with Seven Security Fixes

OpenVPN 2.7.7 is now available with fixes for seven security vulnerabilities, Linux Netlink hardening, and several networking bug fixes.

OpenVPN 2.7.7 is now available as a security-focused update to the widely used open-source VPN solution, addressing seven CVE-tracked vulnerabilities plus additional hardening, networking, and reliability fixes.

Among the platform-independent fixes is CVE-2026-84732, which addresses two problems in OpenVPN’s reliability layer. On Windows, OpenVPN 2.7.7 fixes CVE-2026-84256, an issue involving incorrect CreateProcess() command-line quoting for characters treated specially by cmd.exe.

Another Windows vulnerability, CVE-2026-84226, concerns the tapctl utility. CVE-2026-82312 fixes the use of NULL DACLs for several system objects. The release also resolves CVE-2026-78221 in openvpnserv, where UTF-8 encoded internationalized domain names could result in an incorrect NRPT domain size being passed and potentially trigger a buffer overread.

Another openvpnserv issue, CVE-2026-78043, allowed a forward slash in configuration paths. Plus, CVE-2026-81738 fixes an off-by-one error in the temporary buffer guard used by write_dhcp_search_str() .

For Linux users, the client now validates Netlink replies against the request that generated them, providing an additional safeguard when communicating with the Linux kernel through Netlink.

One notable user-visible change is also included. When using the EPOCH data-channel format, OpenVPN now keeps four future keys instead of 16.

Finally, OpenVPN no longer adjusts a UDP checksum when its value is zero, following RFC 768. Its OpenSSL integration avoids resetting the HMAC key for every packet. This should eliminate unnecessary work in the packet-processing path.

For additional details, see the changelog.