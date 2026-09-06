Omarchy Funding Climbs to $13M, With Over $4M a Year Set for Spending

With $13 million already committed, Omacom says it will spend aggressively over the next three years to support Linux Desktop development and its wider ecosystem.

The Omacom Foundation, the organization behind the Arch-based Omarchy Linux, has reached $13 million in committed funding and plans to spend everything raised this year over the next three years instead of building a long-term endowment.

The latest figure marks another rapid jump. Recently, the foundation stood at $8 million. Since then, several high-profile backers have joined, pushing committed cash funding to $13 million.

Here’s how that figure breaks down:

12 Founding Patrons × $1 million: $12 million

4 Distinguished Patrons × $100,000: $400,000

1Password: $100,000 per year for three years

37signals: $100,000 per year for three years

That brings the total to $13 million in committed funding. The four Distinguished Patrons are Ryan R. Hughes of Oodle, Ed Huang of DXStudio, Adrien Treccani of Metaco, and Max Schoening of Notion.

The Founding Patrons list has also grown considerably and now includes names such as Shopify’s Tobi Lütke, Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison, Michael Dell, Jack Dorsey, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince, Brendan Iribe, Jason Fried, Dropbox co-founder Drew Houston, Peter Steinberger, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Yunjie Dai, and Omarchy creator David Heinemeier Hansson, better known as DHH.

And Omacom has no intention of sitting on the money. According to DHH, everything raised during 2026 will be spent over the next three years. At the current funding level, that means annual budgets exceeding $4 million in 2027, 2028, and 2029, with those numbers potentially increasing as more patrons join.

Rather than parking the funds in an endowment or distributing them slowly over a decade, Omacom wants to put the money directly to work. Funding is expected to go toward the open-source projects Omarchy depends on, along with developers, artists, infrastructure, competitions, and grants.

DHH describes the current moment as a major opportunity for Linux on the desktop, arguing that operating systems are becoming more flexible, hardware has never been better, and competing platforms are increasingly frustrating their own users. In his words, Omacom does not intend to let that opportunity pass.

The foundation also lists several token-based commitments separately, including a $1.5 million token contribution from Meta Superintelligence Labs and $150,000 token commitments from Anthropic, Fireworks, and OpenAI. These are presented separately from the $13 million cash-funding figure.

For a Linux desktop initiative still relatively young, more than $4 million in planned annual spending is a remarkable financial position. The question is no longer whether Omarchy can attract serious backing. It clearly can. What remains to be seen is how effectively Omacom can turn those millions into tangible improvements for Omarchy and the broader open-source ecosystem it relies on.

For additional details, see Omacom Foundation’s announcement.