Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 35, 2026 (August 24 – 30)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Ubuntu 26.04.1, EndeavourOS Titan Nova, Vanilla OS 3, LibreOffice 26.8, COSMIC 1.7, Debian says yes to generative AI, and more.

Welcome to Week 35 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 24 to 30.

Linux Distributions

This week brought eight updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 34 of 2026 (August 17 – 23), you can catch up here, where you’ll find AerynOS August Updates, Bazzite Linux 44, Linux Kernel 7.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.6, VirtualBox 7.2.16, KDE Gear 26.08, Firefox 154, Thunderbird 154, Wine 11.16, Arch-Based Omarchy Linux Distro Lands a Massive $8M Boost, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!