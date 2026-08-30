Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 35, 2026 (August 24 – 30)

Welcome to Week 35 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 24 to 30.
Linux Distributions
This week brought eight updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS Released, 24.04 LTS Upgrades Coming in a Few Weeks
- EndeavourOS Titan Nova Refreshes the ISO Ahead of the Wayland-Based Triton
- Vanilla OS 3 “Reunion” Released with GNOME 50 and ARM64 Support
- Manjaro 26.1.1 Lands with Linux Kernel 7.2, KDE Frameworks 6.29
- Manjaro-Based Mabox Linux 26.08 Adds New Tools for Custom ISOs
- Artix Linux Drops XLibre Support Just Months After Making It Default
- Shadowfetch Linux 3.0 Launches Fireline for Safer AI Coding Agents
- Armbian 26.8 Released with Linux Kernel 7.1 and Rewritten Installer
Software Updates
Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- LibreOffice 26.8 Released with New Paragraph Composer, Variable Font Support
- COSMIC Desktop 1.7 Adds Shake-to-Find Cursor, Better Network Browsing
- NVIDIA 595.99 Linux Driver Improves Linux 7.0 Compatibility
- DXVK 3.1 Released with Battlefield 3 Fixes, Intel Proton Groundwork
- Flatpak 1.18.2 Released as a Bug-Fix Update
- Shelly 3.1 Arch Linux Package Manager Adds Native PKGBUILD Support
- Ardour 9.8 DAW Released with Initial Scales Support, Better Recording Recovery
- Dovecot 2.4.5 Secure IMAP Server Fixes 18 CVEs, Adds Phrase Search
- Incus 7.4 Adds Near-Live Container Migration for ZFS and Btrfs
- Woodpecker CI 3.18 Improves Pipeline Logs and Security
- Pangolin 1.22 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds AI Gateway
- Darktable 5.6.1 Improves AI RAW Processing and GPU Stability
- Calibre 9.14 E-Book Manager Adds AI-Generated Book Covers
- FreeRDP 3.31 Released with Security Fixes, Faster H.264 Graphics
- Wine’s Vkd3d 2.1 Improves HLSL Support and Shader Reflection
- Rhythmbox 3.5.1 Music Player Released with ReplayGain Fix
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Debian Says Yes to Generative AI, but Keeps Humans Accountable
- California’s Age Verification Bill Passes with Linux Exemption Intact
- Kernel.org Battles AI Crawlers Generating Millions of Daily Requests
- Multikernel Linux Releases First Public Kernel Tree Based on Linux 7.0
- ReactOS 0.4.16 Released with New Graphical Installer and Wine 10 Work
- Flatpak Secures €508K to Bring Stronger Sandboxing to Linux Apps
- Linus Torvalds Turns to AI to Track Down Intel Xe GPU Bug
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Expands Union Theming to QtWidgets Apps
- KDE Plasma 6.8 to Bring Major Remote Desktop Improvements on Wayland
- PackageKit 2.0 Is Coming with a Complete API Break After More Than a Decade
- Chromium Adds Experimental Flatpak Packaging Support for Linux
- Asahi Linux Nears Official Support for Apple M3 Macs
- GrapheneOS Support Is Coming to Motorola Flagships in 2027
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 34 of 2026 (August 17 – 23), you can catch up here, where you’ll find AerynOS August Updates, Bazzite Linux 44, Linux Kernel 7.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.6, VirtualBox 7.2.16, KDE Gear 26.08, Firefox 154, Thunderbird 154, Wine 11.16, Arch-Based Omarchy Linux Distro Lands a Massive $8M Boost, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!