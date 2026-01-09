Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping

Dozzle, an open-source, self-hosted, real-time Docker containers log viewer, has just rolled out version 9.0, bringing a set of usability, performance, and Kubernetes-oriented improvements.

One of the most visible changes is the improved homepage experience. The homepage can now display historical statistics for hosts and containers. Sections on the homepage are also collapsible, and performance has been optimized, resulting in faster load times and smoother navigation between views.

Regarding container organization, Dozzle 9.0 adds group counters to the container menu, making it clearer at a glance how many containers belong to each group. Log readability is improved by supporting the grouping of log messages when possible.

Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer

Additionally, error handling around copying logs has been tightened, with Dozzle now explicitly showing an error when copy operations are not supported by the browser or environment. Kubernetes users benefit from a new dedicated Kubernetes menu, which is set as the default when running in Kubernetes mode.

Alongside new features, v9.0 includes a series of bug fixes that improve reliability across different setups. Issues with container statistics failing at very low values have been resolved, mobile layout alignment for stats has been corrected, and log level detection now works properly even when uppercase levels appear mid-line. Plus, minor edge cases affecting grouped logs with empty lines have also been addressed.

Under the hood, the release updates multiple non-major dependencies and upgrades key components, including the xterm frontend library and the Goldmark Markdown parser.

For more information, see the changelog.

Finally, if you want to take full advantage of everything Dozzle has to offer, our guide, “Installing Dozzle: A Superb Real-Time Docker Log Viewer,” walks you through the setup step by step and gets you up and running in no time.

Image credits: Dozzle