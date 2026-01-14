DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes

DietPi 10.0 enters open beta with breaking changes, new software additions, and platform updates ahead of the stable release.

DietPi, a lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs (such as Raspberry Pi) and server systems (with an option to install desktop environments), has opened public testing for its upcoming 10.0 release.

One of the most significant changes is the decision to raise the minimum supported Debian version to Debian 12 Bookworm. Systems still running Debian 11 Bullseye will be automatically migrated to a dedicated branch and will no longer be eligible for DietPi 10 updates unless upgraded.

The project strongly recommends that affected users move to Debian 12 before updating, after which DietPi 10 will be offered through the standard update mechanism. In parallel, the minimum DietPi version eligible for direct upgrades has been raised to v8.0, with older installations required to undergo a staged upgrade via DietPi v9.20.

Regarding available software, DietPi 10.0 adds ownCloud Infinite Scale, positioned as the modern successor to classic ownCloud, and introduces Uptime Kuma, a self-hosted monitoring solution widely used for service availability checks.

At the same time, the removal of Debian 11 support will result in unavoidable cuts. Several single-board computer families, including Sparky SBC and multiple NanoPi M2, M3, T2, T3, and Fire variants, are no longer supported. The DietPi team notes that support could be reconsidered in the future if functional mainline kernel and U-Boot sources become available.

Legacy software has also been trimmed. The classic ownCloud option has been removed due to its lack of PHP 8 compatibility and stalled development, while the RPi Cam Web Interface has been dropped following the deprecation of the MMAL camera stack in newer Raspberry Pi repositories.

Beyond removals, DietPi 10.0 delivers several enhancements. It can now be selected directly from the Raspberry Pi Imager under “Other general-purpose OS” for all Raspberry Pi models.

Moreover, on Quartz64 boards, support has been expanded with the enablement of the Linux Rocket NPU driver. DietPi-LetsEncrypt has also been updated, bringing revised HTTP/2 syntax and enabling HTTP/3 with QUIC for Nginx on newer Debian releases, with changes applicable retroactively by rerunning the tool.

Finally, as you might expect, the beta includes a long list of bug fixes, many of them targeting networking and boot reliability on popular ARM boards. Wi-Fi issues on the Radxa ZERO 3W have been resolved through kernel updates, while multiple Orange Pi models received fixes addressing boot stalls and missing wireless and Bluetooth functionality.

Several DietPi-Software packages also saw improvements, including more robust Home Assistant installations on ARM and RISC-V systems and updated handling of BirdNET-Go releases to resolve upstream bugs.

For more information, see the announcement.