Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026

Unraid, a popular Linux-based self-hosted NAS platform, has outlined its development priorities for 2026, with a central technical change being internal boot support. This would allow Unraid to boot from non-USB flash storage, addressing a long-standing limitation of the platform.

According to the roadmap, the goal is to provide more flexible and modern deployment options while improving overall system reliability, particularly for users running Unraid in more advanced or semi-enterprise setups.

Storage configuration is also on the map. Unraid plans to introduce support for multiple arrays, expanding beyond the current model to better accommodate complex and diverse storage use cases.

On the developer side, Unraid is continuing work on its open API. Further improvements are planned throughout 2026, with a focus on enabling deeper integrations, better tooling, and more opportunities for community-driven development.

The web-based management interface is another area slated for refinement. Unraid says it will continue modernizing the WebGUI to improve performance, clarity, and day-to-day usability. While specific design changes have not been detailed, the emphasis is on incremental improvements rather than a disruptive overhaul.

Finally, the company plans to introduce a public bug and feature tracker, giving users clearer visibility into known issues, fixes, and development progress.

For more details, check out the announcement, which includes a recap of accomplishments throughout 2025.