Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap

Steam is moving closer to ARM64 availability as Ubuntu opens testing of a Snap package powered by FEX x86 emulation.

Exciting news for all Linux enthusiasts betting on ARM64 architecture. Ubuntu has taken a step toward making Steam available on ARM64, opening public testing of a new Steam Snap build for ARM.

The testing initiative focuses on a Snap-packaged version of Steam designed to run on ARM64 systems, including modern ARM laptops, SBCs, and servers increasingly used as desktop replacements. For reference, until now, Steam has officially supported only x86_64 systems on Linux, leaving ARM users dependent on unofficial workarounds or entirely excluded from Valve’s ecosystem.

The Snap relies on FEX as a user-space emulation layer. FEX dynamically translates x86 and x86-64 instructions so they can execute on ARM64 CPUs, while forwarding graphics and system calls to the host where possible. This approach avoids the need for Valve or game developers to recompile their software for ARM in the short term.

Testing aims to validate installation reliability, startup behavior, game compatibility, controller support, and overall system integration. Feedback from testers will be used to address remaining issues before the Snap is considered suitable for wider distribution. Ubuntu has made it clear that this phase is experimental and not intended for production use yet.

If testing proceeds successfully, the Steam Snap could become the first officially supported way to run Steam on ARM64 Linux, while native ARM versions of Steam and games remain a longer-term goal.

Finally, how to test it? Well, if you have an ARM64 device, simply run:

snap install --candidate steam Code language: Bash ( bash )

For more information, see the announcement on Ubuntu’s Discourse.