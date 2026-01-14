GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is out as a maintenance release, delivering bug fixes, security updates, and improvements across selected core components.

The GNOME Project has officially released GNOME 48.8, a maintenance update for the old-stable GNOME 48 desktop environment series.

Among the updated modules, GNOME Control Center addresses several long-standing issues, including fixes for Wi-Fi handling when managing a single device, a small memory leak in the Color panel, improvements to timezone searching, and more consistent locale variable handling.

GNOME Maps resolves a freeze that could occur when displaying routes while moving the application window between different screens, improving stability in multi-monitor setups. GNOME Online Accounts fixes DAV discovery issues and adds better detection and configuration support for SOGo servers.

At the toolkit and library level, libadwaita 1.7.10 delivers a broad collection of fixes affecting accessibility labels, dialog layouts, navigation robustness, and crashes. Several widgets received targeted improvements, and documentation and preview-handling issues were also resolved.

Apart from that, libnotify 0.8.8 is a substantial maintenance update that refines icon handling, improves notify-send , and introduces a comprehensive test suite. Numerous long-standing bugs were fixed, including issues with notification signals, sandbox behavior, and cross-platform builds.

Other updated components include Loupe image viewer, which improves performance when browsing large or remote image collections and fixes multiple crash scenarios, Orca, which resolves focus interruption issues affecting screen reader users, and xdg-user-dirs-gtk 0.16, which adds a systemd-based autostart service alongside translation updates.

Core components such as GNOME Shell, Mutter, GTK, Nautilus, and GLib remain unchanged in GNOME 48.8.

For more information, visit the official announcement or review all the changes here.

GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is expected to land in the repos of distributions already offering version 48 over the following weeks. As usual, rolling-release ones will be the first to push it out to their users.