Gentoo’s 2025 Report: Financial Health and the Push Away From GitHub

Gentoo closed out 2025 by publishing a comprehensive year-end report with two highlights that were mostly interesting. Here they are.

Among the most consequential developments, the project outlined plans to move its repository mirrors and contribution workflows away from GitHub to Codeberg, underscoring broader concerns about platform direction and tooling autonomy.

The proposed migration away from GitHub is motivated primarily by community resistance to features that could compel the use of proprietary tooling. Gentoo’s leadership has cited ongoing attempts by GitHub to push Copilot and related services as a factor in the decision to adopt Codeberg, a Forgejo-based hosting service.

“Goodbye Github, welcome Codeberg: Mostly because of the continuous attempts to force Copilot usage for our repositories, Gentoo currently considers and plans the migration of our repository mirrors and pull request contributions to Codeberg. Codeberg is a site based on Forgejo, maintained by a non-profit organization, and located in Berlin, Germany.”

Financially, the Gentoo Foundation reported total income of $12,066 for its 2025 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2025. Over 80 % of this income is derived from individual community donations.

On the Software in the Public Interest (SPI) side, which Gentoo is in the process of transitioning to for its financial infrastructure, $8,471 was received during the same period, also largely from small individual contributions.

On the expenditure side, program services such as hosting accounted for $8,332. Management and general expenses, covering accounting and administrative costs, were $1,724, while fundraising expenses were $905.

Non-operating depreciation expenses totaled $10,075. As of July 1, 2025, the Gentoo Foundation reported a cash balance of $104,831 as it entered its 2026 fiscal year.

For more information, refer to Gentoo’s 2025 report.