Canonical Launches Minimal Ubuntu Pro for Secure Cloud Deployments

Canonical expands Ubuntu Pro to minimal cloud images available on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Canonical has introduced Minimal Ubuntu Pro, a new class of Ubuntu cloud images that combines an ultra-small footprint with enterprise-grade security and long-term maintenance. The offering targets businesses running production workloads on public cloud platforms.

What exactly are these images? Let me clarify right away that this is not the typical Ubuntu OS. Minimal Ubuntu Pro builds on Canonical’s Minimal Ubuntu images, which strip the operating system down to the essential components required to boot and connect.

By default, non-essential packages such as documentation, editors, and locale files are removed, significantly reducing the overall attack surface. Canonical says this approach results in images that are about 50 percent smaller and deliver boot times up to 40 percent faster than standard Ubuntu Server images.

The images support advanced hardening features, including FIPS 140-3-certified cryptographic modules and CIS and DISA STIG profiles.

As you can guess from the name, what differentiates Minimal Ubuntu Pro from standard minimal images is the inclusion of Ubuntu Pro, Canonical’s commercial security subscription.

Through Ubuntu Pro, users receive extended security maintenance for Ubuntu LTS releases, covering both the Main and Universe repositories. With the optional legacy add-on, security updates can be extended for up to 15 years.

Despite its reduced size, Minimal Ubuntu Pro remains fully compatible with the broader Ubuntu package ecosystem. Applications that run on Ubuntu Server can be deployed in the same way, with administrators retaining precise control over which dependencies are installed.

Canonical is making Minimal Ubuntu Pro available across all major public cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Each image ships with a kernel optimized for its target environment and is certified across supported virtual machine types and instance families.

For more information, see Canonical’s announcement.