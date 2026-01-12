Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security

Parrot Linux plans versions 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3 throughout 2026, shifting its security research toward AI systems and real-world attack surfaces.

Parrot OS, a versatile Debian-based Linux distro designed for ethical hackers and cybersecurity pros, which released its major 7.0 version last month, has published its roadmap for 2026.

According to the project, Parrot’s focus in 2006 will be on AI, but with a deliberately restrained scope. Rather than “adding AI features,” the project intends to study large language models, agents, and AI-powered systems as emerging attack surfaces already being used in real security workflows.

In addition, the team also plans to share market-level insights into how AI is reshaping pentesting workflows, attacker behavior, and tooling expectations.

In the release roadmap, Parrot 7.1 is scheduled for February 2026, followed by 7.2 in July and 7.3 in November. At the same time, a new AI-focused tools category will be introduced, including MCPwn, aimed at AI-powered offensive security research.

Desktop environment options will expand with community-driven KDE alternatives, while new or expanded tooling categories will cover SCADA and industrial security, automotive security, and satellite and space infrastructure security.

Finally, Parrot containers are also planned to become MCP-compatible to improve integration with modern tooling pipelines.

For more information, see the announcement.