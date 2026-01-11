Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 2, 2026 (Jan 5- 11)

Welcome to the 2nd week of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your go-to source for everything Linux and open source. Here are the top Linux and FOSS highlights from January 5 to 11.
Linux Distributions
This week brought five important updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
- Debian 13.3 Released with Security Fixes and Stability Updates
- Nitrux 5.1 Drops Virtual Machine Support and Shifts Fully to Bare Metal
- Arch-Based Omarchy 3.3 Brings AI Dictation Hibernation and Hyprland Fixes
- Mageia 10 First Alpha ISO Approved and Ready for Public Testing
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.
- Budgie 10.10 Released as the Desktop’s First Wayland-Based Version
- KDE Gear 25.12.1 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- KDE Frameworks 6.22 Brings Internal Cleanups Across Core Libraries
- Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
- Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping
- Seafile 13.0 File Sync Server Launches With AI Search, Advanced Metadata
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 Brings WiFi 6 and WiFi 7 to the Firewall Platform
- Phosh 0.52 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Brings QR Codes for Wi-Fi Hotspots
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.
- Linus Torvalds Shares AudioNoise, a Personal Experiment in Audio DSP
- Big Changes Ahead for the Budgie Desktop in 2026
- Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
- GNOME and Mozilla Discuss Proposal to Disable Middle Mouse Paste on Linux
- Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
- loss32 Wants to Turn Linux Into a Full Win32 Desktop Powered by WINE
- Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Adds a Feature Users Have Been Asking for Forever
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Lets Users Create Custom Global Themes From Current Settings
- LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
- Ubuntu Now Officially Supports NVIDIA Rubin AI Systems
- NVIDIA GeForce NOW Gains Native Linux Support
- Gentoo’s 2025 Report: Financial Health and the Push Away From GitHub
- Jellyfin Marks 7 Years With Major Desktop App Changes
- Brave Adblock Engine Rewrite Delivers 75 Percent Lower Memory Use
- EU Launches Call for Evidence on European Open Digital Ecosystems
Hardware Updates
A new Linux phone is on the way, as TUXEDO Computers has rolled out the InfinityBook Max 16 to its Linux laptop line—a true powerhouse positioned as an affordable desktop replacement.
Tutorials That Make a Difference
For Ubuntu users who want to try the new COSMIC desktop environment, I’ve put together a simple guide that shows just how easy it is to get started.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 1 of 2026 (Dec 29, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Manjaro 26, Devuan 6.1, IceWM 4.0, Hyprland 0.53, Shotcut 25.12 Video Editor, Haruna 1.7 Media Player, 2025’s Linux and Open-Source Moments That Shaped the Year, Two Linux Distributions I’m Watching Closely in 2026, MiDesktop Brings KDE 1 Back to Life, and more.
