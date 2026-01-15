Opera GX Gaming Browser Confirms Native Linux Version

With a post on X, Opera has confirmed that it is actively working on a Linux version of its Opera GX web browser. Until now, it has been available exclusively for Windows and macOS.

“Is this a good time to announce that we are working on the Linux version of Opera GX?”

For those unfamiliar, Opera GX is a Chromium-based and gaming-focused variant of the Opera web browser, designed primarily for gamers, with built-in CPU, RAM, and network limiters, as well as extensive UI customization.

And while the news may seem a bit surprising at first, it mostly just mirrors reality. More and more software is being built with Linux in mind, treating it as a fully capable gaming platform. And with good reason.

Linux now accounts for over 3% of Steam usage, and its broader adoption as a desktop operating system continues to grow. For just one concrete example, Zorin 18 was released only three months ago and has already crossed the 2-million-download mark. How does that sound to you? But let’s get back to the topic.

The announcement has also prompted discussion within the Linux community about a specific aspect of Opera GX: its built-in AI features.

Opera GX includes many integrated AI tools, such as an AI assistant, context-aware responses, multimedia analysis, and voice and text interaction. However, traditionally, Linux users have preferred minimal software stacks, explicit opt-in features, and browsers without embedded AI components.

So whether this ends up being a real obstacle to broader adoption of the browser within the Linux community remains to be seen.