Opera GX Gaming Browser Confirms Native Linux Version

With a post on X, Opera has confirmed that it is actively working on a Linux version of its Opera GX web browser. Until now, it has been available exclusively for Windows and macOS.
“Is this a good time to announce that we are working on the Linux version of Opera GX?”
For those unfamiliar, Opera GX is a Chromium-based and gaming-focused variant of the Opera web browser, designed primarily for gamers, with built-in CPU, RAM, and network limiters, as well as extensive UI customization.
And while the news may seem a bit surprising at first, it mostly just mirrors reality. More and more software is being built with Linux in mind, treating it as a fully capable gaming platform. And with good reason.
Linux now accounts for over 3% of Steam usage, and its broader adoption as a desktop operating system continues to grow. For just one concrete example, Zorin 18 was released only three months ago and has already crossed the 2-million-download mark. How does that sound to you? But let’s get back to the topic.
The announcement has also prompted discussion within the Linux community about a specific aspect of Opera GX: its built-in AI features.
Opera GX includes many integrated AI tools, such as an AI assistant, context-aware responses, multimedia analysis, and voice and text interaction. However, traditionally, Linux users have preferred minimal software stacks, explicit opt-in features, and browsers without embedded AI components.
So whether this ends up being a real obstacle to broader adoption of the browser within the Linux community remains to be seen.
One comment
In point of fact it is not only Linux users that prefer products NOT be tainted with AI. Many Windows users feel the same way. Software engineers are taking to naming AI Automated Incompetence, but that does not address the unethical nature of AI. Creative people who have had their works used for feeding the LLM/AI beast against their will and without permission feel raped, and have a right to feel offended. I am very glad you mentioned the AI aspect, it notifies me that this is a product that I cannot ethically use or even test.