Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 5, 2026 (Jan 26 – Feb 1)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Linux Lite 7.8, DietPi 10, VirtualBox 7.2.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.4, Plasma 6.6 Beta 2, Transmission 4.1, Xfce begins work on a Wayland compositor, what happens if Linus Torvalds steps away, and more.

Welcome to the 5th week of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your go-to source for everything Linux and open source. Here are the top Linux and FOSS highlights from January 26 to February 1.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five important updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a quick summary of the latest open-source software updates that made the news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some notable news from the Linux and FOSS community this week. Here are the highlights.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 4 of 2026 (Jan 19 – 25), you can catch up here, where you’ll find MX Linux 25.1, CachyOS, GNU Guix 1.5, GIMP 3.0.8, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.3, Myrlyn Package Manager 1.0, Bottles 61, Linux Distros I Recommend for Those Switching from Windows, KDE Plasma Login Manager Won’t Support Systemd-Free Linux or BSD Systems, ReactOS Celebrates 30 Years, and more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!