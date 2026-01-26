DietPi 10.0 Released With Debian 12 Requirement and Software Changes

DietPi 10.0 is now available, requiring Debian 12 and introducing software updates, platform removals, and system migration changes.

DietPi, a lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs (such as Raspberry Pi) and server systems (with an option to install desktop environments), has released version 10.0.

DietPi 10.0 now requires Debian 12 (Bookworm) as the minimum supported base system. In light of this, systems still running Debian 11 (Bullseye) are automatically moved to a dedicated compatibility branch, with users encouraged to upgrade to Bookworm before transitioning to the new DietPi release.

Keep in mind that Direct upgrades to DietPi 10.0 are supported only from DietPi 8.0 or later. Older installations must follow a staged upgrade path.

The release introduces two notable additions to its software catalog. The self-hosted service monitor Uptime Kuma is now available as a supported option, plus ownCloud Infinite Scale, the actively developed successor to the classic ownCloud platform for file sync and sharing deployments.

As part of the Debian 12 transition, several software packages have been removed. The legacy ownCloud option, Pydio 8, and the RPi Cam Web Interface are no longer supported due to stalled development and incompatibility with PHP 8.x or newer Raspberry Pi camera stacks.

Regarding hardware support, dropping Debian 11 means the end of support for the Sparky SBC and multiple older NanoPi boards whose vendor kernels cannot support newer Debian releases. The DietPi team noted that support could be reconsidered if functional mainline-based kernel and U-Boot sources become available.

If you are a Raspberry Pi user, DietPi images are now selectable directly from Raspberry Pi Imager under general-purpose operating systems. Quartz64 boards now support the Linux Rocket NPU driver, and DietPi’s Let’s Encrypt tooling has been updated to enable HTTP/3 over QUIC in newer Nginx builds.

Finally, the release also includes a long list of bug fixes across multiple SBC platforms, addressing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, USB, and kernel stability issues, as well as resolving installation and compatibility problems in bundled software such as Home Assistant, BirdNET-Go, and Mopidy.

For more information, see the announcement.