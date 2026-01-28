OPNsense 26.1 Open-Source Firewall Released With Threat Intelligence Feeds

OPNsense, an open-source, FreeBSD-based firewall and routing platform designed for both small and large network environments, has just announced its latest update, version 26.1 “Witty Woodpecker”.

One of the most visible changes is the refinement of firewall management. The live firewall log view has been updated to provide clearer, faster insight into real-time traffic decisions, while the redesigned Firewall Rules interface makes rule creation and inspection easier.

At the same time, API coverage has expanded to include support for Source NAT tagging and Destination NAT port forwarding. These changes lessen operational complexity and make OPNsense easier to integrate into automated and orchestrated environments.

Security and visibility are further strengthened through new intelligence and discovery features. OPNsense 26.1 introduces optional Q-Feeds integration via a plugin, allowing administrators to apply curated threat intelligence directly within the firewall.

Automated updates for indicators of compromise, IP addresses, and domains enable real-time protection against emerging threats, while preserving transparency and local control.

Adding to this is a new Host Discovery function, which automatically identifies active devices on connected networks. By supplying a unified view of hosts, the feature improves asset awareness, simplifies troubleshooting, and enables faster detection of unexpected or unauthorized devices.

The release also delivers a broad set of service and platform enhancements. Intrusion Detection and Prevention has moved to a declarative conf.d structure and gained a new inline inspection mode. In the DNS and DHCP stack, Unbound now supports multiple blocklist sources in the Community Edition, while Kea DHCP improves handling of prefix delegation routes.

Networking components, including Router Advertisement and interface configuration, are migrated to a modern MVC framework, alongside improved default IPv6 handling via dnsmasq.

System-level updates round out the release, including continued refinement of the setup wizard, safer execution of shell commands, and improved configuration cleanup.

Visit the release announcement for detailed information about all the changes. The full changelog is here. You can download OPNsense 26.1 from the project site’s download section.