Vivaldi Browser 7.8 Brings Drag and Drop Tab Tiling and Smarter Pinned Tabs

Vivaldi today released version 7.8 of its cross-platform web browser.

The headline feature is an overhaul of Tab Tiling, which has been part of Vivaldi for years but never felt quite as immediate as it should have.

In 7.8, tiling stops being something you “set up” and starts feeling like something you just do. You drag a tab into the page, hover over the area where you want it to land, drop it, and you’re done. Side by side, top and bottom, grids, it’s all there without a dialog box or a mental context switch.

The new release also adds a way to open links directly into a tiled layout. Instead of blowing up your workspace and fixing it afterward, new content can slot neatly into whatever arrangement you’re already using. If you rely on mouse gestures, this can even be triggered without touching the menus.

Vivaldi 7.8 Web Browser

Outside of tiling, tab behavior gets some long-overdue sanity fixes. Pinned tabs can now be locked to a specific domain, which finally makes them behave like tools rather than slightly shrunken normal tabs. A pinned mail tab stays mail. A pinned dashboard stays where it belongs.

Mail itself also benefits from a few upgrades. The built-in mail client now works across multiple windows, and pinned mail tabs persist across Workspaces. Previously, mail lived in a single window, which made it awkward in more complex setups. That limitation is now gone.

Finally, there are smaller touches, too. An optional Daily Image feature refreshes the Start Page background using Unsplash photography. Accessibility improves with caret browsing promoted to a dedicated setting. Windows users get a redesigned installer aimed at a smoother setup. And beneath it all, there’s a long list of crash fixes, aided by improvements to Vivaldi’s crash reporting.

For more information, refer to the release announcement. The downloads are available on the project’s website.