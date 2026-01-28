Krita 5.2.15 Released With Crash Fixes and Tablet Improvements

Krita 5.2.15, a free and open-source digital painting app, is out with crash fixes, improved tablet handling, and stability improvements for everyday creative work.

A month and a half after the previous 5.2.14 update, Krita, a popular open-source, cross-platform digital painting app, has just released a bugfix update, v5.2.15.

Several critical crashes have been resolved, including failures triggered by using the smudge brush, undoing liquify operations, and loading documents with faulty embedded color profiles. The update also fixes problems when opening TIFF files that use JPEG compression.

Input handling sees multiple refinements. Shortcut conflicts between the Transform and Move tools and the Timeline have been corrected, touch events are now handled more reliably, and unwanted menu activations caused by touch scrolling have been prevented.

Krita 5.2.15 digital painting app.

Additional fixes reduce visual jitter during rotation near the zero angle and allow zoom and rotation popup messages to be combined more smoothly.

Tablet and stylus support received particular attention, especially for Xiaomi devices. The release includes fixes for stylus button handling, improved pressure curve behavior, reduced window flicker, and several touch-related adjustments designed to improve overall responsiveness when drawing on Xiaomi tablets.

On the maintenance side, Krita 5.2.15 updates the bundled GMic plugin to version 3.6.4.1 in the 5.2 branch and adjusts the macOS build process to avoid unintended debug entitlements.

For more information, visit the release announcement.

Krita 5.2.15 is now available for download on Windows (64-bit only), Linux (as AppImage, Flatpak, and Snap), and macOS (10.14 or later). Android remains in beta, while ChromeOS is considered ready for production use.

