Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 18, 2026 (Apr 27 – May 3)

Welcome to Week 18 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 89 to May 3.
Linux Distributions
This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Fedora 44 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- EndeavourOS Titan Neo Arrives with Installer and Package Updates
- DietPi 10.3 Released with Prometheus Monitoring Support
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- APT 3.3 Lands in Debian Unstable with CLI Versioning Support
- Arch Linux May ISO Is Out with Linux Kernel 7.0
- Wine 11.8 Brings Mono Engine Update and 22 Bug Fixes
- LibreOffice 26.2.3 Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes
- Trinity Desktop R14.1.6 Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Support
- Kdenlive 26.04 Video Editor Brings Timeline and Workflow Improvements
- Proxmox Backup Server 4.2 Released with S3 Object Storage Support
- Zed Code Editor Hits 1.0 with GPU-Accelerated UI
- Steam April 2026 Client Update Adds Remote Downloads Management
- Wireshark 4.6.5 Packet Analyzer Fixes Dozens of Vulnerabilities
- GCC 16.1 Released as First GCC 16 Series Release with C++20 Default
- VideoLAN Releases dav2d 0.0.1 as Early Preview AV2 Decoder
- Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds GPU Acceleration for Speech to Text
- Notepad Next 0.14 Code Editor Adds Line Sorting and Search Improvements
- Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Adds Local OpenAI-Compatible AI Provider Support
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Launches with DNS Firewall
- DavMail 6.7 Exchange Gateway Adds TOTP MFA Support
- Uptime Kuma 2.3 Adds OracleDB Monitoring and Status Page Groups
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Copy Fail Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Users to Gain Root
- AerynOS Gets New Branding and Updated Desktop Stacks
- Canonical Says Ubuntu Infrastructure Is Facing Cross-Border DDoS Attack
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) Reaches End of Standard ESM Support
- Ubuntu Plans Gradual AI Features Built Around Local Inference
- Linux Mint Starts Publishing HWE ISOs with Newer Kernels
- NHS England May Make Public GitHub Repositories Private Over AI Concerns
- Ghostty Developer Loses Confidence in GitHub’s Reliability
- Microsoft Reportedly Eyes Fedora Base for Azure Linux
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Is Getting Sharper Zoom Upscaling
- GTK2 Gets an Unofficial Revival Fork for Legacy Linux Apps
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 17 of 2026 (Apr 20 – 26), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), CachyOS April Release, Omarchy 3.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11, LXQt 2.4, VirtualBox 7.2.8, Firefox 150, QEMU 11.0, Niri 26.04, BleachBit 6.0, Git 2.54, Colorado Adds Open-Source Exemption to Age-Attestation Bill, Someone Made a Windows 95 Subsystem for Linux, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!