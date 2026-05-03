Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 18, 2026 (Apr 27 – May 3)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Fedora 44, EndeavourOS Titan Neo, APT 3.3, Arch Linux May ISO, Wine 11.8, GCC 16, Copy Fail Linux kernel flaw, and more.

Welcome to Week 18 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 89 to May 3.

Linux Distributions

This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 17 of 2026 (Apr 20 – 26), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), CachyOS April Release, Omarchy 3.6, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.11, LXQt 2.4, VirtualBox 7.2.8, Firefox 150, QEMU 11.0, Niri 26.04, BleachBit 6.0, Git 2.54, Colorado Adds Open-Source Exemption to Age-Attestation Bill, Someone Made a Windows 95 Subsystem for Linux, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!