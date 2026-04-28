Microsoft Reportedly Eyes Fedora Base for Azure Linux

Recent Fedora Enterprise Linux Next meeting logs indicate that Microsoft may rebase Azure Linux on Fedora’s package base. During the April 21 Fedora ELN SIG meeting, developers discussed building Fedora packages for the x86_64-v3 microarchitecture.

Neal Gompa noted Microsoft’s support for the change and its potential donation of computing resources. The meeting log included the following key statement:

“Azure wants to rebase Azure Linux more or less on Fedora and they need x86_64-v3 for performance.”

Just to clarify, Azure Linux, formerly known as CBL-Mariner, is Microsoft’s Linux distribution for cloud and infrastructure workloads. While it uses RPM packages and SPEC files, it is not currently based on Fedora. Instead, Microsoft maintains it for Azure-related use cases, container hosts, and internal platform requirements.

And this move definitely makes sense, since Microsoft would retain RPM packaging for Azure Linux but may move from a Microsoft-maintained RPM base to one more closely aligned with Fedora’s upstream RPM ecosystem.

The primary motivation appears to be performance. Fedora is considering x86_64-v3 package builds to support newer x86-64 processors with enhanced instruction sets. This proposal would add optimized builds for modern hardware while maintaining compatibility with existing systems.

And it seems that this distinction is critical for Azure Linux, as Microsoft operates at cloud scale and even minor performance improvements can have a significant impact. In light of this, aligning with Fedora’s package base and x86_64-v3 support could provide a more upstream foundation and reduce the need for separate optimizations.

However, this development should not be seen as a completed migration. Microsoft has not announced a switch to Fedora for Azure Linux, and the Fedora meeting log does not outline a public roadmap, timeline, or formal commitment. Current evidence indicates ongoing technical discussions rather than a finalized decision.