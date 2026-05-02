Uptime Kuma 2.3 Adds OracleDB Monitoring and Status Page Groups

Uptime Kuma 2.3 adds OracleDB monitoring, collapsible status page groups, new notification providers, and several uptime and metrics fixes.

Uptime Kuma 2.3 has been released as the latest stable update to the popular self-hosted monitoring tool. The most notable addition in this release is a new OracleDB monitor that extends Uptime Kuma’s database monitoring capabilities. Version 2.3 also improves WebSocket handling, including support for authentication.

On the status page side, this update adds collapsible groups, making larger status pages easier to organize. However, the release also removes the recently added sorting feature for status pages. According to the changelog, the feature was reverted due to poor performance, so users relying on status page sorting should be aware of this change before upgrading.

Another important change affects Raspberry Pi users. Uptime Kuma now includes a new UPTIME_KUMA_SQLITE_SINGLE_CONNECTION option, which Raspberry Pi users may need to set to true to avoid SQLite locking issues. The project notes that this mainly affects Raspberry Pi and similar devices, so most other deployments can ignore it.

Notification support has also been expanded, with the release adding Telnyx messaging support, VK notifications, MAX Messenger notifications, and custom message template support for the Evolution provider. The Home Assistant notification help text has been updated as well to reflect Home Assistant’s 2024 rename from Services to Actions.

On the bug fixes side, Uptime Kuma 2.3 includes corrected handling of missing time buckets in uptime calculations, a fix for domain expiry checks not updating properly, improved handling of SSL in the setup database temporary server, and a fix for Prometheus metrics producing two series for a single monitor when tags were used.

Other fixes address monitor graph gaps for sub-millisecond TCP pings, Stackfield notification handling, database storage of applyExisting , and error propagation during monitor creation.

For more details, see the changelog.

Finally, if you haven’t tried Uptime Kuma yet, I’ve written a detailed guide to setting it up quickly with Docker. Happy monitoring!