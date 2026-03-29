Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 13, 2026 (Mar 23 – 29)

Welcome to Week 13 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 23 to 29.
Linux Distributions
This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Kali Linux 2026.1 Released with New Theme and Kernel 6.18
- KaOS 2026.03 Released With Major Move Away From systemd Components
- VitruvianOS 0.3 Debuts as Haiku-Inspired Linux OS Without X11 or Wayland
- DietPi 10.2 Released with Immich Support and New Software Options
- Tails 7.6 Introduces Automatic Tor Bridges to Bypass Censorship
- SystemRescue 13 Released With Linux Kernel 6.18 and GParted 1.8.1
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- GIMP 3.2.2 Released With Bug Fixes for Layers, PSD, and SVG Import
- GNOME 48.10 Released as Final Bugfix Update for GNOME 48
- Firefox 149 Now Available for Download, Brings Split View
- Mozilla Thunderbird 149 Brings Address Book Export and Multiple Bug Fixes
- NVIDIA 595.58 Linux Driver Released With Multiple Kernel Crash Fixes
- Fish Shell 4.6 Brings Better Emoji Handling, Bash Compatibility
- Hyprland 0.54.3 Wayland Compositor Released With Crash Fixes
- Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 Released With New Text Engine and Wayland HDR Support
- Qt 6.11 Released With Qt Canvas Painter and Task Tree Module
- LibreOffice 26.2.2 Released With Over 100 Bug Fixes Across Writer, Calc, and Impress
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.7 Released With UI Fixes and Improved Device Support
- Incus 6.23 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- Celluloid 0.30 Video Player Improves Playback UI
- Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 Based on Linux 6.12 LTS
- Calibre 9.6 E-Book Manager Released With New Full Text Search View
- Grafana Loki 3.7 Log Aggregation System Released with Helm Chart Changes
- Dovecot 2.4.3 Secure IMAP Server Improves UTF-8 Support for Mail Storage
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Ubuntu Rust Strategy Expands Again With ntpd-rs Proposal
- Canonical Plans Controversial GRUB Changes for Ubuntu 26.10 Secure Boot
- MX Linux Takes Clear Stance Against Age Verification Requirements
- Garuda Linux Says No to Age Verification Outside Legal Requirement
- GrapheneOS Mobile Operating System Opposes OS-Level Age Checks
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 12 of 2026 (Mar 16 – 22), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Mageia 10 Beta, Fedora Asahi Remix 43, GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6.3, Blender 5.1, Systemd 260, Bcachefs 1.37, Java 26, Wine 11.5, Bottles 63.0, OpenShot 3.5, Systemd Introduces Birth Date Support for Upcoming Linux Desktop Age Controls, Free VPN and Split View Are Coming to Mozilla Firefox, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!