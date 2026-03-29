Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 13, 2026 (Mar 23 – 29)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Kali 2026.1, GIMP 3.2.2, Firefox 149, NVIDIA 595.58, Fish Shell 4.6, Krita 6.0, Canonical plans controversial GRUB changes, and more.

Welcome to Week 13 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 23 to 29.

Linux Distributions

This week brought six updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 12 of 2026 (Mar 16 – 22), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Mageia 10 Beta, Fedora Asahi Remix 43, GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6.3, Blender 5.1, Systemd 260, Bcachefs 1.37, Java 26, Wine 11.5, Bottles 63.0, OpenShot 3.5, Systemd Introduces Birth Date Support for Upcoming Linux Desktop Age Controls, Free VPN and Split View Are Coming to Mozilla Firefox, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!