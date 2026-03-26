Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.7 delivers UI fixes, improved device support, better search, and multiple bug fixes across Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Raspberry Pi Imager, a tool that helps users easily write OS images to an SD card for booting a Raspberry Pi, has just released version 2.0.7, now available for download.

The update brings improvements to the user interface, including better combobox search and refined file dialog behavior. Users can now type or paste full file paths directly when selecting images.

On Windows, the installer now supports dark mode, matching system appearance settings. Linux users get several fixes, including added missing GUI library dependencies for Debian-based systems and a fallback notification sound for distributions without freedesktop sound themes.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.7 Released With UI Fixes and Improved Device Support

Moreover, a new “Clear saved customisation” option in the application settings lets users reset stored configuration data. The update also prevents stale WiFi settings from being applied when skipped during setup.

Under the hood, cloud-init handling has been corrected to ensure the instance ID persists across reboots. Plus, the release removes legacy components such as mountutils and drivelist, and drops BLKDISCARD usage. Other low-level changes include updates to fastboot, rpiboot, compute module handling, proxy support, and text scaling.

Additional fixes address platform quirks, policy handling on immutable Linux distributions via polkit, and compilation issues affecting Linux builds.

For more details, visit the changelog.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.7 is available now for Raspberry Pi OS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can grab the latest version from the official Raspberry Pi website or download the AppImage from the project’s GitHub repo.